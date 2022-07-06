8 minutes of fireworks set to light up Taipei’s sky on July 30

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A concert and 480-second fireworks display are set to take place at Dadaocheng Wharf on the evening of July 30 to celebrate the Qixi Festival, the traditional Valentine’s Day that falls on the 7th day of the 7th lunar month, Taipei City’s Department of Information and Tourism said in a press release.

The event that traditionally includes a fireworks show, a concert, and other activities is held annually on the weekend before the Qixi Festival at Dadaocheng Wharf.

This year, the event will last from 4-9 p.m., and in addition to the 480-second pyrotechnic display and the concert, there will be a love-themed cultural and creative market, food trucks, a cold beer area, and fun experiential activities, according to the department.

Last year, the department limited the number of people allowed to attend the event to 3,000 due to the pandemic, but there will be no limit this year, the department said, adding that everyone is welcome to come with their partner, family, or friends to enjoy a romantic evening beside the river at Dadaocheng.

For more information about the event, visit its official website.



(Taipei Department of Information and Tourism photo)