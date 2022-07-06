Alexa
Taiwan’s Asus launches ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro

Both devices come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processors, OLED displays with 165Hz refresh rate

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/06 15:55
Asus ROG Phone 6. (Asus image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Asus unveiled two new gaming phones on Tuesday (July 5), the ROG Phone 6 and the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

Both new devices come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processors, according to CNET. They have 6.78-inch OLED screens that have 165Hz refresh rates and 720Hz touch-sampling rates, The Verge noted.

The biggest difference between the 6 and 6 Pro has to do with storage and memory options, CNET reported. The ROG Phone 6 has 256GB of storage and either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, while the 6 Pro comes with 512GB of storage and 18GB of RAM.

Both phones have a rear three-camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main camera, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 5-megapixel macro camera. They also have a 12-megapixel front sensor.

The two devices have 6,000mAh batteries, similar to previous models, and come with a 65-watt charger. The ROG Phone 6 comes in white and black, while the 6 Pro is only available in white.

Both phones will first launch in Europe with the 6 starting at €999 (NT$30,564) and the 6 Pro at €1,299. The U.S., India, and other markets are expected to come later, according to Asus.
