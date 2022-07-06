Home-Grown Tech Start-Up AiR METAVERSE Takes The City by Storm

Focus Media HK Ltd

Launching the first ever "Outdoor Advertisement" in Metaverse, and gamifying outdoor advertisement with O2O to bring about a brand new "Play-to-Earn" immersive advertising experience.



BCT Group

Crossing over with the gamification platform of BCT Group to carry out Play-to-Earn games where users can win prizes and virtual items from games across the two platforms.



Ani-Com & Games 2022

Working with CGA eSports Stadium to gamify and enrich the event, from waiting in line to getting in the event, Ani-Com will become a large-scale Play-to-Earn adventure game for all attendees.



LOST

Launching the first ever O2O escape room games where players have to solve puzzles both physically and virtually with a plan to hold a large-scale citywide O2O scavenger hunt.



MegaBox

Partnering with MegaBox to launch O2O gamification through in-mall virtual interactive games connecting mall events and tenants, delivering a brand new shopping experience with an array of special rewards to MegaClub members.



ChargeSpot

Building a Charge-to-Earn gamification network at over 4000 charging bank rental spots in Hong Kong.



Bunny Warriors

Working to launch Bunny Warriors Gen 2.0 and rivalry Fox NFT collection to gamify their story in AiR.



Blue Ark

Launching several O2O collaborative activities and NFT Gamification at Blue Ark's gallery at the Peninsula Hotel where players have a chance to win NFTs and cryptocurrencies.



Coffee Lam

Setting up a virtual yoga studio in her two virtual buildings in the Metaverse that connects Coffee's personal yoga wear brand and interactive games with fans.



Hong Kong Machines

Turning the characters of the IP into all kinds of Play-to-Earn games in the Metaverse, where players can collect virtual components throughout Hong Kong to build the ultimate virtual robots.

