Taiwan Air Force shows off 4 Brave Eagle jet trainers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Air Force showed off four new Indigenous “Brave Eagle” Advanced Jet Trainers (AJT) at a base in southeast Taiwan Wednesday (July 6).

The planes, produced by the Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), will eventually number 66 and replace F-5 and AT-3 training jets scheduled to be retired in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

By the end of 2024, 33 Brave Eagles should be based at the Zhihang Air Force Base in Taitung County, where Wednesday’s event took place, and 12 at the Gangshan base in Kaohsiung City. The Seventh Flight Training Wing, based at Zhihang, will also house the 66 F-16V fighter jets ordered from the United States.

The wing showed off the first four of the Brave Eagles to have entered service with the Air Force, introducing their capabilities and the officer in charge of training. He described the training jet as showing many similarities to Taiwan’s Indigenous Defense Fighters, the Liberty Times reported.

During drills in June, the Brave Eagles dropped 500-pound concrete bombs on a target off the coast of Taichung City as part of pilot training.