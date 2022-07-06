IoT in utility Market 2022 | 30% discount-Limited period offer | SWOT Analysis, Latest Trends, Demand, and Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on IoT in utility market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2027, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The global IoT in utility market will grow at a CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period 2019-2025.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. Census Bureau reports the recovering of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for IoT in utility.

Market Overview

The market research report by Report Ocean includes a detailed segmentation of the global IoT in utility market by component (application software, network, device, and service), by application (smart grid, smart metering, and smart water), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America). This market research report identifies PingThings, Itron, Actility, Trilliant, Samppee, Verdigris, Energyworx, Grid4C, WAVIoT, and Tibber as the market leaders operating in the global IoT in utility market.

Overview of the Global IoT in Utility Market

IoT in utility is poised to transform the utility industry in terms of energy distribution and usage. With a focus on analytics and AI, IoT is leveraging the power of data to make informed decisions that help in minimizing costs.

IoT in Utility Market Research Competitive Analysis and Key Vendors

The report covers and analyzes the global IoT in utility market. The key players are adopting various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, and few other strategies to be in a strong position in the market.

Few of the Key Vendors in the IoT in Utility Market:

– PingThings

– Itron

– Actility

– Trilliant

– Smappee

There are few other vendors that have been analyzed based on their portfolio, geographical presence, marketing & distribution channels, revenue generation, and significant investments in R&D for analysis of the entire ecosystem.

IoT in Utility Market Segmentation By Component

– Application Software

o Analytics

o Billing

o Security

– Network

o SCADA

o Distribution Management

– Device

– Service

o Deployment and Integration

o Maintenance and Support

o Consulting

The network segment contributes significantly to the market growth. The application software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2025.

IoT in Utility Market Segmentation By Application

– Smart Grid

– Smart Metering

– Smart Water

The smart metering segment is estimated to hold the largest market share in 2019, and this trend will continue during the forecast period 2019-2025.

IoT in Utility Market Research Benefits

The report by Infoholic Research provides an in-depth analysis of the global IoT in utility market. IoT in utility combines various technologies for improving, improvising, and offer better results to deliver. It analyzes customer touchpoints, network, and operational faults in systems and notifies in case of any failures. A number of emerging vendors are entering the market with a focus on leveraging IoT applications, and the leading IoT vendors, i.e., Schneider Electric and Siemens, are focusing on IoT platform and integration capabilities. The intelligent integration of building automation systems (BAS) and energy management systems is driving the growth of the IoT in utility market.

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

