Renewable Drones Market to Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period 2022-2030 | (CAGR) of 21.5%

The global renewable drones market size was US$ 51 million in 2021. The global renewable drones market is forecast to grow to US$ 152 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The global renewable drones market is primarily driven by the growing adoption of drones to perform various activities like inspections. Furthermore, growing environmental issues and rising demand for sustainable solutions will also contribute to the growth of the global renewable drones market during the study period.

The growing range of technical developments and international agreements will also contribute to the growth of the global renewable drones market. Further, the rising number of construction activities related to solar and wind farms will also benefit the renewable drones market during the study period.

The benefits of drones, such as reduced cost of inspection operations, will benefit the renewable drones market. Furthermore, drones also reduce the maintenance time and are efficient for UAV services, line-of-sight applications, inspection or wind turbine inspection, ocean-going ship surveillance, offshore platform, refinery inspection, etc. All of these factors will escalate the growth of the renewable drones market.

Strict regulations may restrict the use of drone operations, which will ultimately hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for renewable drones market reduced. Moreover, the manufacturing units witnessed various challenges due to the unavailability of raw materials and workforce. Thus, it impeded the growth of the renewable drones market. Moreover, investments in the sector restricted during the pandemic, which hampered the industry growth.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific renewable drones market is forecast to emerge as the largest market, owing to the growing urbanization, industrialization, and population growth. Furthermore, rapidly growing economies and rising electricity demands will also contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific renewable drones market during the study period. Growing investments in the energy sector in countries like China and India will benefit the renewable drones market. Further, declining prices of solar panels and growing initiatives by governments to enable a pollution-free environment will offer ample growth opportunities for the renewable drones market.

Competitors in the Market

• DJI Enterprise

• Terra Drone

• DroneDeploy

• Parrot Group

• ABJ Drones

• DRONE VOLT Group

• Sitemark

• Skylark Drones

• PrecisionXYZ

• Flyability

• FORCE Technology

• Droneflight

• Above Surveying

• Siemens

• SPH Engineering

• Raptor Maps

• SkySpecs

• NanoNet Technologies

• GarudaUAV

• ARBOREA INTELLBIRD

• AirProbe

• Helvetic

• ideaForge

• Cyberhawk

• Balmore Group

• Aerospec Technologies

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global renewable drones market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Type:

• Multirotor

• Fixed-wing

By Application:

• Telecommunications

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Medical

• Military, Defense& Aerospace

• Others

By End-user:

• Solar

o Solar PV

o Solar CSP

• Wind

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

