Sports Coaching Platforms Market 2022 SWOT Analysis, Analysis and Forecast Presumption till 2027

Astute Analytica released a new research report on the global Sports Coaching Platforms Market. The global market study looks into a variety of subjects, such as opportunities, market size, development, innovation, sales, and the overall growth of top players.

The global sports coaching platforms market held a market size of US$ 392.4 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 849.3 Million by 2027. The sports coaching platforms market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.8% over the forecast period.

The study incorporates both qualitative and quantitative data and draws on both primary and secondary statistical sources. Significant companies, important market categories, and a range of products are included in the global market report. In addition, the report covers the measurement years and the study points.

Covid-19 posed a big challenge to the sports industry. Lockdown across the globe has resulted in slowdown of all sports training & coaching. In this situation, online platform for sports coaching is of great help to the coaches as well to the athletes and sportsmen to continue their trainings in remote areas, without being exposed to coronavirus spread. Furthermore, growing awareness towards various sports in developing countries, and governments’ support towards promotion of country’s sports is expected to compel the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Significant number of investments are being made by the market players to provide additional features to the sports coaching platforms in order to serve their client’s requitements in a better way.



Growth Influencers

Continuous growth of internet users

One of the most important factors fuelling the growth of sports coaching platforms market is growth in the number of internet users. This has resulted in increased demand for online trainings. Increasing use of technologies such as digitization, artificial intelligence, fitness trackers has further promoted to the growth in the usage of sports coaching platforms market to a great extent.



Covid-19 resulting in lockdown across the globe

Growing number of coronavirus cases across the globe has resulted in complete lockdown in various countries across the globe. Sports industry is hugely affected by Covid-19 as it has affected other industries. In this scenario, sports coaching platforms gives coaches, the convince of place and time. Coaches can train their students in any remote location, at any given point of time. These advantages offered by sports coaching platforms has resulted in increased demand, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Lack of awareness regarding benefits of sports analytics solutions

Lack of awareness regarding the usage of sports coaching platforms in the developing countries, is one the most important factors retraining the growth of the market. Also, the trend of online training has just arrived in the developing countries like India. There is a lack of knowledge among coaches and sports people in the country, regarding benefits this platform can fetch to their respective carriers which in turn is creating a hindrance in the market growth.



Segments Overview

The global sports coaching market is segmented into type, pricing model, and application.



By Type

Professional

Non – Professional

The non-professional segment accounted for the major share of around 60% of the total market size in 2020. The growing adoption of home training by coaches to individual athletes, in order to ensure more focus to increase the rate of success is one of the reasons for this domination of non-professional segment in the sports coaching market.



By Pricing Model

One Time License

Subscription

The subscription segment held the largest share of sports coaching market in 2020, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.



By Application

Soccer

Basketball

Swimming

Baseball

Others

The baseball segment held the largest share of application segment in 2020. The segment is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period. The baseball segment is also expected to grow at a highest rate i.e., CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period.



Regional Overview

On the regional basis, the global sports coaching platforms market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.



Asia-pacific is dominating the global sports coaching platforms market, in terms of growth rate. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4%, during the forecast period. Growing number of internet users in Asia-pacific countries is one of the most important factors, resulting in this dominance. Furthermore, growing trend of sports training among the youngsters, coupled with the high adoption rate of advanced technology is expected to support market growth in Asia-Pacific region. Whereas, North America region is expected to capture the largest market share of 32.5% in 2020, and is expected to continue this dominance during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

Prominent players functioning in the market include AccelWare, AMP Sports, AtheleticLogic, Champion Century, Coach Logic, Coach Me Plus, CoachLogix, Coach’s Eye, Edge10, Firstbeat, Fusion Sport, Grabba International Pty Ltd. / Fusion Sport and iGamePlanner among others. The top three market players captured a cumulative market share of nearly 46% in the year 2020.



Key market players are actively engaged in strategic partnerships to strengthen their market position. For instance, in May 2020, NBA Players Association has entered into a global partnership with mobile sports coaching platform “Famer”. NBA players will utilise the platform by uploading custom training videos for youth basketball players to watch on Famer’s mobile app.



The global sports coaching platforms market report offers insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: The research report provides comprehensive data on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed analysis about emerging markets and examines penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: The research report offers comprehensive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches, collaborations in the market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also includes a SWOT analysis of the leading market players.

The global sports coaching platforms market report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the global sports coaching platforms market?

What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 on the global sports coaching platforms market during the assessment period?

Which are the products/segments/applications to invest in over the assessment period in the global sports coaching platforms market?

What are the technology trends in the global sports coaching platforms?

What strategies are considered favourable for entering the global sports coaching platforms market?

