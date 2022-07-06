Espresso Coffee Makers Market Analysis, Technology Progress, Revenue Forecast to 2022-2030

The global espresso coffee makers market size was US$ 3277.1 million in 2021. The global espresso coffee makers market is forecast to grow to US$ 6239.7 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Espresso is a traditional Italian beverage that has gained significant popularity among coffee drinkers. The beverage is prepared by putting a little amount of hot water under pressure and forcing it through finely-ground coffee beans. The final product is regarded as a shot having a rich, creamy taste.

Factors Influencing the Market

Coffee’s popularity and consumer awareness of low-sugar beverages will primarily drive the growth of the espresso coffee makers market. In addition, the number of restaurants and corporate cafeterias is growing all across the world. Considering the rising demand for expresso, the restaurants and cafes may experience substantial growth opportunities in the coming years.

The benefits of espresso machines, such as reduced time and effort, will drive the growth of the market during the study period. Further, rising demand for non-alcoholic beverages among millennials and changing consumer preferences will also contribute to the growth of the global espresso coffee makers market.

Growing demand for better-tasting coffee and more innovations in this beverage will also benefit the global espresso coffee makers market. On the contrary, the high cost associated with the advanced coffee machines may limit the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for espresso coffee makers reduced dramatically. The restriction in various nations forced restaurants and cafes to close their doors for a significant time. Moreover, people also became more conscious due to the high contagiousness of the virus. As a result, the demand for espresso declined drastically. Apart from that, manufacturing units also witnessed substantial delays in shipments, which further hampered the growth of the espresso coffee makers market.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific espresso coffee makers market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate, owing to a large number of cafés and coffee shops in the region. Moreover, the large population of the region and changing lifestyles will also drive the demand for espresso coffee makers during the study period. In addition, espresso coffee makers are now also being adopted in commercial places to cater to the demands of the employees, which in turn would escalate the growth of the espresso coffee makers market. Further, the market may witness a substantial growth rate due to the presence of various cafe chains such as the CCD and Starbucks in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• Nestle SA

• Newell Brands

• Electrolux AB

• Melitta

• Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

• La Cimbali

• Zojirushi America Corporation

• Schaerer Ltd

• Panasonic Corporation

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global espresso coffee makers market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

