Electronic Cigarette Market Growth, Development and Opportunities in 2022-2030

The global electronic cigarette market size was US$ 21.1 billion in 2021. The global electronic cigarette market is forecast to grow to US$ 31.7 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A battery, an atomizer, and an inhaler, together make up an electronic cigarette, which simulates tobacco smoking without the usage of actual tobacco. The device is filled with a nicotine-containing or nicotine-free liquid that is heated and converted to vapor before inhalation, making it less harmful than traditional cigarettes.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growth of the e-cigarette market is attributed to the growing awareness related to the benefits of e-cigarettes among smokers. In addition, the availability of e-cigarettes on e-commerce platforms will also contribute to the growth of the global electronic cigarette market.

The introduction of various types of flavored e-cigarettes will also gain traction during the forecast period. Apart from that, the fact that electronic cigarettes are tobacco free and help smokers quit smoking will contribute to the growth of the global electronic cigarette market.

Many e-cigarette companies built their outlets and stores to offer e-cigarettes to consumers. The growing number of dedicated shops and outlets offering electronic cigarettes will escalate the growth of the global market. On the contrary, stringent rules and regulations associated with the use of electronic cigarettes may limit the growth of the global market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global electronic cigarette market witnessed a sharp decline in terms of revenue. The pandemic forced people to pay attention to their health and quit habits like smoking in order to tackle this situation. Thus, it impeded the demand for electronic cigarettes throughout the pandemic period. Further, retail stores and outlets also stopped offering their products in order to abide by the government rules, which hampered the growth of the electronic cigarette market. On the contrary, the ease of lockdown restrictions has increased the sales of e-cigarettes like before. The consumer goods industry is experiencing significant traction, which will also surge the sales of e-cig in the coming years.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the electronic cigarette market due to the rising trend of vaping in the region. Further, the high visibility of electronic cigarettes and the rising awareness of the health risks associated with tobacco smoking will contribute to the growth of the electronic cigarette market. The market may witness potential growth opportunities due to the rising adoption of advanced technology in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• Japan Tobacco, Inc.

• Kimree

• MCIG Inc.

• Nicotek LLC

• Njoy Inc

• Philip Morris International

• Reynolds American Inc.

• TruVape

• Vaporcorp

• VMR Product

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global electronic cigarette market segmentation focuses on Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

By Product Type

• Disposable

• Rechargeable

• Modular Devices

• Others

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

