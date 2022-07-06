Construction Sealants Market | Top Factors Responsible for the Rapid Growth in the Coming Years 2030

The global construction sealants market size was US$ 9.5 billion in 2021. The global construction sealants market is forecast to grow to US$ 15.9 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A sealant is a compound that prevents fluids and other substances from passing through a surface. Sealants, often known as caulking in the construction industry, are used to cover gaps between places that are too small for other materials such as timber, mortar, and concrete to fit through. Construction sealants also operate as a fire-stopping component by blocking the flow of air, dust, and insects. Construction sealants defend against environmental hazards, leakage, and seepage while also improving performance and durability.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing global population and rising number of projects aimed at the construction of residential and commercial buildings will fuel the growth of the global construction sealants market. The market is also driven by rising infrastructural development and increasing government initiatives for the same. Construction sealants find applications in the glazing, flooring & joining, and sanitary & kitchen activities, which will drive the demand for the construction sealants market during the study period.

The benefits of construction sealants, such as long-lasting bonds and rapid adhesion properties, will contribute to the growth of the construction sealants market. Apart from that, the extensive utilization of sealants in anchoring application, ductwork, and structural glazing will also be opportunistic for the market during the study period.

Rising disposable income and changing living standards of people will drive the demand for renovation and maintenance. Therefore, it will escalate the number of construction projects, propelling the construction sealants market forward. On the contrary, environmental regulation associated with the use of construction sealants may limit the growth of the construction sealants market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for construction sealants increased substantially. The pandemic forced governments to introduce strict laws in order to control the situation. As a result, construction projects were reduced drastically. The market also witnessed a sharp decline due to labor shortages.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific construction sealants market will grow at the fastest growth rate, owing to the growing range of projects related to constriction. Further, rising government investments in infrastructural development will contribute to the growth of the construction sealants market during the study period. The construction sealants market may also witness significant growth opportunities due to growing industrialization in the region.

Competitors in the Market

• Sika AG

• 3M

• BASF SE

• H.B. Fuller Company

• Cytec Solvay Group

• General Electric Company

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Arkema Group

• Master Bond Inc.

• DAP Products Inc

• Henkel

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global construction sealants market segmentation focuses on Resin Type, Technology, Function, Application, End-User, and Region.

By Resin Type

• Silicone

• Polyurethanes

• Polysulfide

• Others

By Technology

• Water-based

• Solvent-based

• Reactive

• Others

By Function

• Bonding

• Protection

• Insulation

• Soundproofing

• Cable Management

• Others

By Application

• Glazing

• Weatherproofing

• Flooring & Joining

• Sanitary & Kitchen

• Others

By End-User

• Residential

• Industrial

• Commercial

• Others

By Region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

