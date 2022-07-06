Animal Parasiticides Market advanced technology, future potential, forecast 2022-2030

The global animal parasiticides market size was US$ 10261.1 million in 2021. The global animal parasiticides market is forecast to grow to US$ 32,491.1 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 16.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Animal parasiticides are chemical components that kill parasites, fungi, and bacteria present in livestock, pets, and other animals. These are primarily inert ingredients that are prepared in a formulation and contain one or more active ingredients. These parasiticides kill the infectious parasites, which may harm the health of an animal.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising awareness about the importance of animal parasiticides is driving the growth of the global animal parasiticides market. Further, the rapidly growing number of animal livestock in the evolving markets will contribute to the growth of the market during the study period.

The growing range of offerings and implementation of welfare acts will drive the animal parasiticides market forward. In addition to that, the rising adoption of animals like dogs and cats will also benefit the animal parasiticides market during the study period.

Growing per capita expenditure on animal welfare and healthcare products will escalate the market’s expansion. However, stringent regulations for animal parasiticide approval may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

The vital applications of animal parasiticides in food-producing activities will surge the growth of the animal parasiticides market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for animal parasiticides decreased as hotels and restaurants registered a substantial drop in terms of revenue. Further, the manufacturing of animal parasiticides also decreased due to nationwide lockdowns and import-export restrictions. As a result, it impeded the growth of the animal parasiticides market throughout the pandemic period.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the animal parasiticides market due to upsurging demand for food obtained from animal sources. In addition, increasing awareness related to the benefits of animal parasiticides will boost the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific animal parasiticides market is forecast to record a significant growth rate due to growing awareness of animal health management and its benefits. In addition, the growing number of animals raising activities in developing countries like India and China will fuel the growth of the animal parasiticides market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

• AB Vista Inc.

• Merck Animal Health

• Zoetis Inc.

• Boehringer Ingelheim International

• Bupo Animal Health

• Cargill Inc.

• Danisco A/S

• Chr. Hansen A/S

• Novus International Inc.

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global animal parasiticides market segmentation focuses on Product, Animal, End-Users, and Region.

By Product

• Ectoparasiticides

o Sprays

o Dips

o Collars

o Pour-on & Spot-on

o Ear Tags

o Others

• Endoparasiticides

o Injectable

o Orals

o Feed Additives

o Others

• Endectocides

By Animal Type

• Food-producing

• Companion

By End-users

• Veterinary Hospitals

On the basis of region

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

