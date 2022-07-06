Glycomics Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Emerging Trend in Near Future | Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs, Shimadzu

Report Ocean presents a new report on Glycomics market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

Glycomics Market by Product (Enzymes, Instruments, Carbohydrates, Reagents & Chemicals), By Application (Drug Discovery & Development, Disease Diagnostics), By End-User (Academic Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Companies, Clinical Laboratories), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC and RoW) Forecast Up to 2026

Glycomics is the comprehensive study of the structure of the glycomes, including genetic, physiologic, pathologic, and other aspects of the given cell or organism. Glycomics study is majorly used in various applications such as drug discovery, oncology, immunology, and others.

Researach Methodology:

The glycomics market has been analyzed by utilizing the optimum combination of secondary sources and in-house methodology, along with an irreplaceable blend of primary insights. The real-time assessment of the market is an integral part of our market sizing and forecasting methodology. Our industry experts and panel of primary participants have helped in compiling relevant aspects with realistic parametric estimations for a comprehensive study.

The participation share of different categories of primary participants is given below:

Glycomics market is expanding globally, and the factors driving this market are increased research activities on glycomics research, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have been investing in research and development, and development in the proteomics market. In addition, developing countries such as India and China are providing productive opportunities for vendors in this market. However, expensive tools are expected to hinder the glycomics market in the forecast period. The Glycomics Market is expected to reach from USD 1.08 billion in 2020 to USD 2.43 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of ~14.49%.

The Glycomics Market has segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region.

Based on Product:

Enzymes

Glycosidases & Neuramidases

Glycosyltransferases & Sialyltransferases

Other Enzymes

Instruments

Mass Spectrometry Instruments

Chromatography Instruments

Arrays

Other Instruments

Kits

Glycan Release Kits

Glycan Labeling Kits

Glycan Purification Kits

Other Kits

Carbohydrates

Oligosaccharides

Monosaccharides

Other Carbohydrates

Reagents & Chemicals

Based on Application:

Drug Discovery & Development

Disease Diagnostics

Other Applications

Based on End-user:

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Based on Region:

North America

Europe

APAC

RoW

The Glycomics market based on the product is divided into enzymes, instruments, kits, carbohydrates, and reagents & chemicals. The enzyme segment has acquired the largest share in the glycomics market growth because the enzymes can be consumed, and the enzymes are largely used in the research and development and drug discovery processes.

In the application segment, the drug discovery and development is accounted to have the largest share in the glycomics market due to the increasing investments in research and development in the companies such as pharmaceutical and biotechnology along with increasing academic research institutes research activities in drug discovery.

Further, based on end-users, the market has been segmented into academic research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and clinical laboratories. Academic and research institutes have acquired the largest share in the market due to the increased research and development activities in the drug discovery in academic research institutes.

Moreover, the glycomics market is segmented by four regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America has been the major contributor in the glycomics market due to the increased funding and advanced technology used in the glycomics research and improvised R&D in pharmaceutical companies for drug discovery. Europe is also expected to take the second-largest share in the market growth.

Globally the Glycomics market is growing at CAGR of ~14.49% during the forecast period of 2020 -2026. The major factors driving the glycomics market are advancements in technology used in glycomics instrumentation, increasing demand for the proteomics market, and funding for the proteomics and glycomics research support in the market growth. Somehow, the expensive tools used in the analyses is a restraint to some extent in the glycomics market growth.

Globally the developing countries are providing opportunities for the market players; in addition, the rise in the biomarker discoveries and the emerging countries provide the opportunity to the glycomics market growth.

The key players active in the Glycomics Market covered in study are – Thermo Fisher Scientific, New England Biolabs, Shimadzu Corporation, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Asparia Glycomics S.L., Bio-Techne, Bruker Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Takara Bio, S-BIO subsidiary of Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Waters Corporation, RayBiotech, Z Biotech, Chemily Glycoscience, Dextra Laboratories, Lectenz Bio, and Ludger Ltd.

This study will help the market players to understand the key market trends, market dynamics, and end-users pain-points. The qualitative and quantitative analysis in the study will enhance the user experience.

The competitive analysis of the major players enables users to understand the dynamic strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, merger & acquisitions and joint ventures of the key players

This report also provides portfolio analysis, capability analysis of the leading players

The report will also help the research organization of Glycomics Market to support their drug discovery and development activities

Quantitative analysis of the market enables users to understand the actual facts of the market across four major regions

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

