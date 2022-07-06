Nonwoven Filter Media Market | 3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Berry Global Inc., Business Segment Regional Outlook and Key Trends 2022-2030

Filtration uses a wide range of filter media, including nonwovens, woven material, paper and activated carbon. Nonwovens is a major player in the industry, with a growth rate exceeding the average for total filter media. our report Company estimates the global nonwoven filter media market will total USD 7,097 million by 2028, an average annual growth of 5 percent during the forecast period, according to the latest edition of the Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market Report.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global nonwoven filter media market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the nonwoven filter media industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, production process, application, end user, and region. The global market for nonwoven filter media can be segmented by product: depth filter, surface filter. The depth filter segment was the largest contributor to the global nonwoven filter media market in 2021. Nonwoven filter media market is further segmented by production process: apertured film, drylaid, meltblown, spunbond, wetlaid. According to the research, the spunbond segment had the largest share in the global nonwoven filter media market.

Based on application, the nonwoven filter media market is segmented into: liquid filtration, gas/air filtration. On the basis of end user, the nonwoven filter media market also can be divided into: electronics, food and beverages, healthcare, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), manufacturing, oil and gas, water filtration, others. Globally, the water filtration segment made up the largest share of the nonwoven filter media market. Nonwoven filter media market by region is categorized into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

On the basis of country level, the market of nonwoven filter media is sub divided into USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil.

The report explores the recent developments and profiles of key vendors in the Global Nonwoven Filter Media Market, including 3M Company, Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Berry Global Inc., Camfil AB, Cerex Advanced Fabrics, Inc, Cummins Inc. (Cummins Filtration), Daikin Industries Ltd. (AAF Flanders), Donaldson Co., Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Fibertex Nonwovens A/S, Freudenberg SE, Glatfelter Corporation, Hollingsworth & Vose Company, Johns-Manville Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lydall, Inc., MAHLE Aftermarket GmbH, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co. KG, Mogul Co., Ltd., Neenah Filtration, LLC, Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation), Parker Hannifin Corporation (CLARCOR Inc.), Pentair plc, Sogefi SpA, among others.

