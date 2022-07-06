Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market 2022 | Borman Specialty Materials (EMD Acquisition LLC), CITIC Dameng Mining Industries Ltd. Sales, Share and Research Depth Study 2030

Electrolytic manganese dioxide (EMD) is a high purity product with molecular formula MnO2 that possesses the recipe specific electrical characteristics desired by battery producers. It is the critical component of the cathode material in modern zinc-carbon, alkaline, lithium-ion batteries. According to our report Company, the global electrolytic manganese dioxide market size is expected to increase from USD 924 million in 2021 to USD 1,409 million by 2028, garnering a CAGR of 7% over the evaluated period.

Electrolytic Manganese Dioxide (EMD) Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global electrolytic manganese dioxide market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the electrolytic manganese dioxide industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the application, and region. The global market for electrolytic manganese dioxide can be segmented by application: alkaline battery, lithium-ion battery, zinc-carbon battery. Alkaline battery held the highest share in the global electrolytic manganese dioxide market. However, the lithium-ion battery segment is forecast to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2022 – 2028. Electrolytic manganese dioxide market is further segmented by region: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global electrolytic manganese dioxide market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold its share during the forecast period.

By application:

alkaline battery

lithium-ion battery

zinc-carbon battery

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading electrolytic manganese dioxide market vendors that include Borman Specialty Materials (EMD Acquisition LLC), CITIC Dameng Mining Industries Ltd., Compania Minera Autlan SAB de CV, Eveready Battery Company, Inc. (Energizer Holdings), Guangxi Guiliu Chemical Co., Ltd., Guangxi Jingxi County Yizhou Manganese Industry Co., Ltd., Guizhou Manganese Mineral Group Co., Ltd., Guizhou Red Star Developing Co., Ltd., MOIL Limited, Prince International Corporation, Quintal S.A., Tosoh Corporation, Xiangtan Electrochemical Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

