Sanitaryware Market 2022 | burgbad AG, Jaquar Group, Masco Corporation| Key Trends, Trends in Globe, Benefits, Opportunities to 2030

According to latest analysis by our report Company, the global sanitaryware market is projected to climb to USD 14,948 million by 2028-end, progressing at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2022-2028.

Sanitaryware is an umbrella term that refers to sanitary appliances found in the toilets, bathrooms, and kitchen. Traditionally, sanitary wares were manufactured using porcelain. This is a material produced by heating Vitreous china to temperatures above 12000C. It is usually resistant to chemical attack and has a glossy surface making it easy to maintain. However, sanitary appliances are now made from a wide range of materials, including metal, acrylics, glass, and so on.

Sanitaryware Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global sanitaryware market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the sanitaryware industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the material, product, end user, and region. The global market for sanitaryware can be segmented by material: ceramic, pressed metal, acrylic plastic and perspex, others. In 2021, the ceramic segment made up the largest share of revenue generated by the sanitaryware market. Sanitaryware market is further segmented by product: toilet sink/water closet, wash basin, pedestal, cistern, others.

The toilet sink/water closet segment was the largest contributor to the global sanitaryware market in 2021. Based on end user, the sanitaryware market is segmented into: commercial, non-commercial. The non-commercial segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global sanitaryware market. On the basis of region, the sanitaryware market also can be divided into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global sanitaryware market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold its share during the forecast period.

By material:

ceramic

pressed metal

acrylic plastic and perspex

others

By product:

toilet sink/water closet

wash basin

pedestal

cistern

others

By end user:

commercial

non-commercial

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including burgbad AG, CERA Sanitaryware Ltd., Duravit AG, Ferrum S.A., Foshan Lehua Arrow Trading Co., Ltd., Geberit AG, Guangdong Hengjie Sanitary Wares Co., Ltd., Hansa Armaturen GmbH, HSIL Limited, Huida Sanitary Ware Co., Ltd., Jaquar Group, Kohler Co., LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, Lecico Egypt S.A.E., LIXIL Corporation, Masco Corporation, RAK Ceramics P.J.S.C, Roca Sanitario, S.A., Toto Ltd., Villeroy & Boch AG, among others.

