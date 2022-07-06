Aerospace Floor Panels Market | The Nordam Group Inc., Triumph Group Inc., Zodiac Aerospace |Depth Study, Analysis, Key Drivers, Top Players, Trends and Forecast 2022-2030

The global aerospace floor panels market is anticipated to increase by USD 163 million till 2028 at an average annual growth of 5.1 percent as per the latest report by our report Company.

Aerospace floor panels are mounted to the aircrafts floor beams to provide a surface for passengers and crew to walk on and provide attachment points for certain furnishings and other components. They are usually made from honeycomb sandwich panels with faces consisting of different pre-impregnated glass and cole fibres.

This industry report offers market estimates of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the raw material, aircraft type, end user, and region. The global market data on aerospace floor panels can be segmented by raw material: aluminum honeycomb, nomex honeycomb, others. The nomex honeycomb segment held the largest share of the global aerospace floor panels market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold its share during the forecast period.

Aerospace floor panels market is further segmented by aircraft type: narrow-body aircraft, very large aircraft(VLA), wide-body aircraft. Based on end user, the aerospace floor panels market is segmented into: business jets, commercial aviation, military aircraft. On the basis of region, the aerospace floor panels market also can be divided into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

The global aerospace floor panels market is highly competitive. The key players in the aerospace floor panels market include Advanced Custom Manufacturing (Plastic Reinforcements Inc.), AIM Aviation Ltd., Avcorp Industries Inc., Elbe Flugzeugwerke GmbH, EnCore Group (The Boeing Company), Euro-Composites S.A., Rockwell Collins Inc., The Gill Corporation, The Nordam Group Inc., Triumph Group Inc., Zodiac Aerospace.

The data-centric report focuses on market trends, status and outlook for segments. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies, the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

