Aerial Work Platform (AWP) Market | Aichi Corporation, Bronto Skylift Oy Ab |with details Analysis, Competitive Landscapes, Forecast to 2022-2030

Aerial work platforms (AWP) are invaluable for the safe access of heights and are utilized in a wide range of work applications – from construction and building maintenance to electrical line repair and tree care. Projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028, the global aerial work platform market will worth USD 10,040 million by 2028-end, according to our report Company.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global aerial work platform market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the aerial work platform industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, engine type, end user, and region. The global market for aerial work platform can be segmented by product: boom lifts, scissor lifts, vehicle mounted platforms, others. The boom lifts segment captured the largest share of the market in 2021.

Aerial work platform market is further segmented by engine type: electric, engine-powered. Based on end user, the aerial work platform market is segmented into: construction & mining, utility, logistics & transportation, others. On the basis of region, the aerial work platform market also can be divided into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By product:

boom lifts

scissor lifts

vehicle mounted platforms

others

By engine type:

electric

engine-powered

By end user:

construction & mining

utility

logistics & transportation

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The global aerial work platform market report offers detailed information on several market vendors, including Aichi Corporation, Bronto Skylift Oy Ab, Buter Hebetechnik GmbH, Dinolift Oy, Guangxi Liugong Machinery Co., Ltd., Haulotte Group S.A., Hokuetsu Industries Co., Ltd., Hunan Sinoboom Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., JLG Industries, Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation), Linamar Corporation (Skyjack Equipment Inc), Manitex International, Inc., Manitou BF S.A., Platform Basket s.r.l., Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd., Tadano Limited, Terex Corporation (Genie), Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG Group), Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., among others.

