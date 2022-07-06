Companion Diagnostics Market | Almac Group Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Inc. | Growth Study, Future Trends, Demands, and Top Players Data by Forecast to 2030

The global companion diagnostics market is anticipated to reach valuation of ~USD 9,659 million by 2028, representing a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2028 as per the latest report by our report Company.

A companion diagnostic is a medical device, often an in vitro device, which provides information that is essential for the safe and effective use of a corresponding drug or biological product. The majority of companion diagnostics are for oncology treatment.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global companion diagnostics market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the companion diagnostics industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the technology, solution, type, application, and region. The global market for companion diagnostics can be segmented by technology: immunohistochemistry (IHC), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in situ hybridization (ISH), next-generation sequencing (NGS), others. The NGS segment held the largest revenue share in 2021.

Companion diagnostics market is further segmented by solution: consumables, instruments. Based on type, the companion diagnostics market is segmented into: commercial CDx, lab-developed tests (LDTs) CDx. On the basis of application, the companion diagnostics market also can be divided into: oncology, non-oncology, others. According to the research, the oncology segment had the largest share in the global companion diagnostics market. Companion diagnostics market by region is categorized into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By technology:

immunohistochemistry (IHC)

polymerase chain reaction (PCR)

in situ hybridization (ISH)

next-generation sequencing (NGS)

others

By solution:

consumables

instruments

By type:

commercial CDx

lab-developed tests (LDTs) CDx

By application:

oncology

non-oncology

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The oncology market is further segmented into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, leukemia, melanoma, gastric cancer, others.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the global companion diagnostics market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Almac Group Ltd., ARUP Laboratories, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Guardant Health, Inc., ICON plc, Illumina, Inc., Invivoscribe Technologies, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Labcorp), Luminex Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Inc., NG Biotech, SAS, Novogene Co., Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Siemens Healthineers AG, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

