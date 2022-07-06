Burner Management System (BMS) Market | ABB Ltd., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. | Growth, Opportunities, Key Players & Forecast Outlook 2030

Garnering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2028, the global burner management system market is projected to reach worth of USD 6,635 million by 2028-end, according to a new report by our report Company.

A burner management system (BMS) is a safety system used to assure safe start-up, operation and shut down of process burners. The BMS can be used in industries like oil and gas, power generation, chemical or any other process that uses an industrial burner, furnaces, boilers or other equipment that uses a flame.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global burner management system market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the burner management system industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the platform, application, fuel type, end user, and region. The global market for burner management system can be segmented by platform: DCS platform, PLC platform. Burner management system market is further segmented by application: single-burner, multiple-burner. Based on fuel type, the burner management system market is segmented into: oil, gas, others. On the basis of end user, the burner management system market also can be divided into: oil & gas, power, chemicals, others. Burner management system market by region is categorized into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By platform:

DCS platform

PLC platform

By application:

single-burner

multiple-burner

By fuel type:

oil

gas

others

By end user:

oil & gas

power

chemicals

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The global burner management system market report offers detailed information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., BORN Inc., Doosan Babcock Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Nestec, Inc., Pilz GmbH & Co. KG, Siemens AB, Titan Logix Corp., among others.

