Chatbot Market| Aivo, Alphabet Inc. (Dialogflow), Amazon Web Services Inc | Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

The global chatbot market was estimated at USD 1,895 million in 2021 and is expected to hit USD 7,800 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 22.4% from 2022 to 2028 as per the latest report by our report Company.

Chatbots are software applications that use artificial intelligence & natural language processing to understand what a human wants, and guides them to their desired outcome with as little work for the end user as possible.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global chatbot market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the chatbot industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, interface, hosted platform, organization size, end user, and region. The global market for chatbot can be segmented by product: rule based chatbots, AI-integrate chatbots. Globally, the AI-integrate chatbots segment made up the largest share of the chatbot market. Chatbot market is further segmented by interface: web-based, application-based.

The application-based segment captured the largest share of the market in 2021. Based on hosted platform, the chatbot market is segmented into: standalone, managed-integrated. On the basis of organization size, the chatbot market also can be divided into: large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Chatbot market by end user is categorized into: BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecommunications, residential, retail & ecommerce, travel & hospitality, others. The chatbot market by region can be segmented into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By product:

rule based chatbots

AI-integrate chatbots

By interface:

web-based

application-based

By hosted platform:

standalone

managed-integrated

By organization size:

large enterprises

small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

By end user:

BFSI

healthcare

IT & telecommunications

residential

retail & ecommerce

travel & hospitality

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading chatbot market vendors that include [24]7.ai, Inc., Aivo, Alphabet Inc. (Dialogflow), Amazon Web Services Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Bitonic Technology Labs, Inc. (Yellow Messenger), Botsify Inc., Chatfuel, CogniCor Technologies Inc., Contus Support Interactive Private Limited, Conversica, Inc, Creative Virtual Ltd., eGain Corporation, Genesys Cloud Services, Inc., Inbenta Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Kevit Infotech LLP, Kore.ai Inc., LiveChat, Inc., LivePerson, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MindMeld Inc. (Cisco Systems, Inc.), MobileMonkey Inc., Next IT Corporation (Verint Systems Inc.), Nuance Communications, Inc., among others.

