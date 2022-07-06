Burn Care Market | Medtronic plc (Covidien plc), Molnlycke Health Care AB | with Highest growth in the near future by leading key players 2030

According to our report Company, the global burn care market size is expected to increase from USD 2,054 million in 2021 to USD 3,109 million by 2028, garnering a CAGR of 6.1% over the evaluated period.

On average, there are 450,000 burn injuries throughout the United States each year that require medical treatment. Burn injuries can be very serious, even life-threatening. A burn injury can leave a victim with both emotional and physical scars for life.

Burn Care Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Burn Care Market , and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Digital Evidence Management market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global burn care market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the burn care industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, burn depth, cause, application, and region. The global market for burn care can be segmented by product: advanced burn care, biologics, traditional burn care, others. According to the research, the advanced burn care segment had the largest share in the global burn care market.

Burn care market is further segmented by burn depth: minor burns, partial thickness burns, full thickness burns. In 2021, the full thickness burns segment made up the largest share of revenue generated by the burn care market. Based on cause, the burn care market is segmented into: thermal burns, electrical burns, radiation burns, chemical burns, friction burns. On the basis of application, the burn care market also can be divided into: home care, hospitals, physician office, others. Burn care market by region is categorized into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By product:

advanced burn care

biologics

traditional burn care

others

By burn depth:

minor burns

partial thickness burns

full thickness burns

By cause:

thermal burns

electrical burns

radiation burns

chemical burns

friction burns

By application:

home care

hospitals

physician office

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including 3M Company (Acelity, Inc.), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Inc., Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Group plc, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Essity AB (BSN medical GmbH), Hollister Incorporated, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Derma Sciences Inc.), Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic plc (Covidien plc), Molnlycke Health Care AB, Smith & Nephew plc, among others.

