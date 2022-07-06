Water and Wastewater Treatment Market | The Dow Chemical Company, Veolia Environnement S.A. | Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022-2030

The global water and wastewater treatment market market is projected to rise by USD 25 billion by 2028, according to a new report by our report Company. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1 percent during the forecast period.

Population growth in urban areas is leading to an expansion in industrial development, which in turn creates increased volumes of wastewater with ever more complex compositions. Water and wastewater treatment is a complex process used to remove and/or transform dissolved, colloidal or particulate inert and biological matter to produce water of a suitable quality for the desired end use.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global water and wastewater treatment market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the water and wastewater treatment industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, application, and region. The global market for water and wastewater treatment can be segmented by product: equipment, chemicals.

The equipment segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market. Water and wastewater treatment market is further segmented by application: industrial, municipal. Based on region, the water and wastewater treatment market is segmented into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW). Globally, Asia Pacific made up the largest share of the water and wastewater treatment market.

By product:

equipment

chemicals

By application:

industrial

municipal

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The equipment market is further segmented into activated sludge equipment, media based filtration system, biological treatment equipment, primary W&WWT treatment equipment, clarification equipment, sludge dewatering equipment, membrane separation system, others. The media based filtration system segment held the largest share of the global water and wastewater treatment market in 2021 and is anticipated to hold its share during the forecast period. Furthermore, the chemical market has been categorized into PH conditioners, coagulant, flocculants, scale and corrosion inhibitors, biocides, antifoam chemicals, others.

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the global water and wastewater treatment market with some of the key players being Aquatech International LLC, Baker Hughes Company, BASF SE, Ecolab Inc., GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc., Hydrite Chemical Co., Kemira Oyj, Pentair plc, Solenis International LLC, Solvay S.A., Suez SA, The Dow Chemical Company, Veolia Environnement S.A., Xylem Inc., among others.

