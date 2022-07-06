Smart Irrigation Market | The Toro Company, Valmont Industries Inc |Strategy, Revenue, Opportunity, Business Segment and Key Trends 2022-2030

Our report Company predicts global smart irrigation market will grow from USD 1,055 million in 2021 to USD 2,289 million by 2028, achieving a CAGR of 11.7 percent, according to the latest edition of the Global Smart Irrigation Market Report.

A smart irrigation system uses weather data or soil moisture data to determine the irrigation need of the landscape. One of the greatest advantages of a smart irrigation system is its ability to save water. Smart irrigation systems use sensors for real-time or historical data to inform watering routines and modify watering schedules to improve efficiency.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global smart irrigation market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the smart irrigation industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the component, technology, application, and region. The global market for smart irrigation can be segmented by component: controllers, sensors, water flow meters, others. Smart irrigation market is further segmented by technology: weather-based controller systems, sensor-based controller systems. Based on application, the smart irrigation market is segmented into: agriculture, non-agricultural. On the basis of region, the smart irrigation market also can be divided into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By component:

controllers

sensors

water flow meters

others

By technology:

weather-based controller systems

sensor-based controller systems

By application:

agriculture

non-agricultural

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The report also provides analysis of the key companies of the industry and their detailed company profiles including AquaSpy, Inc., Banyan Water, Inc., California Sensor Corporation dba Calsense, Galcon Ltd., Green Electronics LLC (RainMachine), GroGuru, Inc., Hunter Industries, Inc., HydroPoint Data Systems Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Manna Irrigation Ltd., Netafim Ltd., Orbit Irrigation Products LLC, Rachio Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Skydrop Ltd., Stevens Water Monitoring System Inc., Telsco Industries, Inc./Weathermatic, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries Inc. (Valley Irrigation), among others.

