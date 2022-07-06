Taiwan reports 34,499 local COVID cases, 95 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced 34,499 local COVID cases on Wednesday (July 6), a 3.9% decrease from the previous day.

CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 78 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 3,964,188. The 95 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 7,223.

Local cases

The local cases include 15,919 males, 18,561 females, and 19 cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. New Taipei City reported the most cases with 5,324, followed by 4,669 in Taichung City, 3,687 in Taoyuan City, 3,608 in Kaohsiung City, 3,110 in Taipei City, 2,902 in Tainan City, 1,880 in Changhua County, 1,362 in Pingtung County, 900 in Yunlin County, 882 in Miaoli County, 878 in Hsinchu County, 796 in Yilan County, 755 Hsinchu City, 688 in Nantou County, 671 in Chiayi County, 607 in Hualien County, 492 in Taitung County, 449 in Keelung City, 424 in Chiayi City, 219 in Penghu County, 162 in Kinmen County, and 34 in Lienchiang County.

COVID deaths

The 95 deaths announced on Wednesday include 52 males and 43 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, 87 had a history of chronic disease, and 62 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine. Their dates of diagnosis ranged from May 7 to July 3 and dates of death from May 24 to July 3.

Imported cases

The 78 imported cases include 45 males and 33 females ranging in age from under 5 to their 70s. Between June 30 to July 5, seven arrived from the U.S.; four from Austria; three from Vietnam; two each from Thailand and Poland, and one each from Canada, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines. The countries of origin of 56 other cases are still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 13,723,230 COVID tests, with 9,755,385 coming back negative. Of the 3,964,188 confirmed cases, 15,176 were imported, 3,948,958 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three from a cargo pilot cluster, one is unresolved, and 14 are under investigation.

Up until now, 7,223 individuals have succumbed to the disease. Of the 7,208 deaths from local infections, 1,758 were in New Taipei City; 915 in Taipei City; 675 in Taichung City; 616 in Kaohsiung City; 570 in Taoyuan City; 491 in Tainan City; 377 in Changhua County; 294 in Pingtung County; 194 in Yunlin County; 193 in Nantou County; 178 in Keelung City; 155 in Yilan County; 142 in Miaoli County; 131 in Chiayi County; 116 in Hualien County; 115 in Hsinchu County; 113 in Chiayi City; 89 in Taitung County; 68 in Hsinchu City, and nine each in Kinmen County and Penghu County. The 15 other deaths were imported cases.