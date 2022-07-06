Taipei Zoo launches summer evening program

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taipei Zoo will remain open until 9 p.m. on Saturdays during the summer, while adding activities from night safaris to outdoor markets, reports said Wednesday (July 6).

Taiwan’s largest zoo usually does not let new visitors in after 4 p.m., as it closes its doors one hour later. However, from July 9 until Aug. 27, the zoo will remain open until 9 p.m. each Saturday, CNA reported.

Activities on that night will include dance and music, the drawing of animals, international movies about wildlife and the environment, and talks by zookeepers introducing their work in specific areas of the zoo.

Members of the public will be invited to join groups to show how certain animals, including pandas, leopard cats, and Malayan tapirs, rear their young, with the winning team receiving prizes related to the animal in question.

Not all parts of the zoo will remain open after 5 p.m. on Saturday, but the price for the overall entrance ticket will be cut to NT$30 (US$1) per person after 4 p.m., while the vehicles that take visitors around the zoo area can be boarded free of charge from 4:30 p.m.