Terraoil Swiss AG: Terraoil Announces Date for Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting

Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting to be held on July 21, 2022

STEINHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 6 July 2022 - Terraoil Swiss AG, an energy company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean is pleased to announce that it has set the date for an extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held by proxy on July 21, 2022. Based on Art. 8 of the Covid 19 Act and Art. 27 of the Covid 19 Ordinance 3, the Board of Directors has decided to hold the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting without the personal participation of shareholders. Voting and questions or requests to speak will be made exclusively via the independent proxy.The agenda items include the approval of a&o kreston audit ag as the company's auditor for 2020 and 2021 and the relocation of the company's registered address to Steinhausen, Zug, Switzerland.Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin commented:"The developments to be approved in the EGM assist the Company in moving forward. Our new office is better set up for future growth and approval of the new auditors will allow us to proceed with the audits for 2020 and 2021. Once these audits have been completed, we will be able to hold the Annual General Meetings for 2020 and 2021 and provide shareholders with an in-person update on the exciting developments of Terraoil."71 544 01 20.Hashtag: #TerraoilSwissAG

About Terraoil Swiss AG