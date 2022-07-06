Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market Report 2022 Global Industry Emerging Trends with Regional Analysis till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market to reach USD 14.71 Billion by 2027.Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is valued approximately at USD 1.80 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 35% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Artificial intelligence has the capacity to handle certain operations in the retail sector without human intervention, thus eliminating human error. AI drives faster decision making in marketing, e-commerce and other areas of business. Growing investment in AI technology in order to develop innovative market to improve customer experience in retail sector is the driving factor for the market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market/QI037

The COVID-19 pandemic has let the shutdown of many retail sectors all over the world and consumer preference has shifted towards online platforms. The retail sector has integrated AI in their shopping portals to improve customer experience, driving the growth of the market. Currently over 28% of retailers are using AI and machine learning. But increased cases of risk with security issues in AI is the major restraint for the market. Also, small and medium sized retailers lack the implementation of AI because of lack of infrastructure and skilled workers. But technological developments including chatbots, recommending engines, voice search etc. help in analyzing customer behavior and patterns and provide personalized solutions, thus leading the adoption of AI in the retail sector. For instance, image recognition technology from Cortexica promises close to 95% accuracy. Chatbots helps the customers to interact via virtual assistance. Companies such as Walmart use Google and Amazon’s AI technology to provide voice search. 27% of the users use voice search and 52% prefer using it on mobile apps. All these advancement gives the opportunity to the sector to flourish in the forecasted period.

The global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market is segmented into key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for regional analysis. North America holds the largest share of the AI in retail market. Asia Pacific is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period because of increase in supporting industries such as IT, e-commerce, economic growth and increased purchasing power of the customers.

Major market player included in this report are

IBM

Microsoft

Amazon Web Services

Oracle

SAP

Intel

NVIDIA

Google

Sentient technologies

Salesforce

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Online

Offline

By Technology:

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others (Analytics and Process Automation)

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market/QI037

By Application:

Automated Merchandising

Programmatic Advertising

Market Forecasting

In-Store AI & Location Optimization

Data Science

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Artificial Intelligence in Retail Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @ – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market/QI037

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Request Full Report : – https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/artificial-intelligence-in-retail-market/QI037

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/