Air Humidifier Market 2022 Growth Insights, Prominent Key Players, Current Demand Analysis and Future Scope till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Air Humidifier Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Air Humidifier Market to reach USD 6.16 Billion by 2027.Global Air Humidifier Market is valued approximately at USD 4.68 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Air humidifier is used to increase the moisture level in a room or building helping in maintaining safe electric environment and reducing static electricity effectively in electronic devices. Rising pollution levels are impacting the quality of indoor and outdoor air, which is a major driving factor for the market because the deterioration in the air quality is resulting in increased respiratory and health problems.

According to WHO 4.2 million people die every year due to heart stroke, heart disease, lung cancer and chronic respiratory diseases. Also, changing lifestyles and shift towards advanced healthcare devices is fueling the growth of the market. But the high maintenance of air humidifiers is a restraining factor for the market. Regular cleaning is essential in order to avoid the penetration of bacteria in the device and prevent the spread of bacteria in indoor air. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in shutdown of manufacturing and service industries which led to sluggish growth of the market. But the market has many opportunities to grow in the forecasted period because of features such as ease of installation and reduced energy consumption. The ultrasonic model has many features such as driving of moisture in air through sound vibration and high affordability which will provide new opportunities for the market.

The global Air Humidifier Market is segmented into key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for regional analysis. North America was the leader in market share in the year 2017 because of consumer awareness about the ill effect of dry air and presence of cold and low humid climate. Europe is the second fastest growing region because of people being more aware about the ill effects of air pollution.

Major market player included in this report are

Armstrong International, Inc.

Carel INDUSTRIES S.p.A.

Condair Group, Coway Co. Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Munters

Skuttle Indoor Air Quality Products

United Technologies Corp.

Procter & Gamble Co.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Vaporizers

Impeller Humidifier

Ultrasonic Humidifier

Wick/Evaporative Systems

By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

Target Audience of the Global Air Humidifier Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

