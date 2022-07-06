Plastic Fencing Market 2022 Global Industry Trends, Segmentation, Latest Innovation and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Plastic Fencing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Plastic Fencing Market to reach USD 6.86 billion by 2027.Global Plastic Fencing Market is valued approximately at USD 4.06 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

A plastic fence is made using synthetic plastic such as vinyl, polypropylene, nylon, polythene ASA or recycled plastics. The key factor is the shifting consumer preference towards renovation and remodeling in the residential sector. Increased spending on infrastructure in private and public construction is propelling the growth of the market.

According to the United States Census Bureau, U.S. construction spending rose to USD 1.3 trillion in the year 2019. But there are certain regulations pertaining to using plastic as plastic is less environment friendly which is a major restraining factor. Also, plastic compared to other alternatives has low physical strength which hinders the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and product innovations in the plastic fencing market such as pre-woven vinyl fence, reflective fence will provide growth opportunities to the market in the forecasted period.

The global Plastic Fencing market is segmented into key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for regional analysis. North America is the leading sector in the plastic fencing market because of shifting preference towards aesthetic appeal in minimum cost. Asia Pacific will grow with a significant CAGR in the forecasted period because of penetration of construction industry. According to Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Indonesia will witness 6% annual growth in the construction sector.

Major market player included in this report are

ITOCHU Corporation

Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.

Superior Plastic Products, Inc.

Prizm Vinyl Corporation

South Camden Iron Works Inc.

VEKA Inc.

Enax Corporation

Weatherables

Associated Materials LLC

CertainTeed Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Polyethylene

Plastic composites

Vinyl

Polystyrene

By Product:

Picket fence

Post & rail fence

Chain link fence

Gates

By Application:

Privacy fencing

Temporary fencing

Boundary fencing

Pool fencing

Others

By End-use:

Residential

Agriculture

Commercial & industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.

