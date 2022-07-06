Plastic Fencing Market 2022 Global Industry Trends, Segmentation, Latest Innovation and Forecast to 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Plastic Fencing Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Plastic Fencing Market to reach USD 6.86 billion by 2027.Global Plastic Fencing Market is valued approximately at USD 4.06 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
A plastic fence is made using synthetic plastic such as vinyl, polypropylene, nylon, polythene ASA or recycled plastics. The key factor is the shifting consumer preference towards renovation and remodeling in the residential sector. Increased spending on infrastructure in private and public construction is propelling the growth of the market.
According to the United States Census Bureau, U.S. construction spending rose to USD 1.3 trillion in the year 2019. But there are certain regulations pertaining to using plastic as plastic is less environment friendly which is a major restraining factor. Also, plastic compared to other alternatives has low physical strength which hinders the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements and product innovations in the plastic fencing market such as pre-woven vinyl fence, reflective fence will provide growth opportunities to the market in the forecasted period.
The global Plastic Fencing market is segmented into key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World for regional analysis. North America is the leading sector in the plastic fencing market because of shifting preference towards aesthetic appeal in minimum cost. Asia Pacific will grow with a significant CAGR in the forecasted period because of penetration of construction industry. According to Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Indonesia will witness 6% annual growth in the construction sector.
Major market player included in this report are
- ITOCHU Corporation
- Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.
- Superior Plastic Products, Inc.
- Prizm Vinyl Corporation
- South Camden Iron Works Inc.
- VEKA Inc.
- Enax Corporation
- Weatherables
- Associated Materials LLC
- CertainTeed Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Material:
Polyethylene
Plastic composites
Vinyl
Polystyrene
By Product:
Picket fence
Post & rail fence
Chain link fence
Gates
By Application:
Privacy fencing
Temporary fencing
Boundary fencing
Pool fencing
Others
By End-use:
Residential
Agriculture
Commercial & industrial
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027.
Target Audience of the Global Plastic Fencing Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
