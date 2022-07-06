Vitamin D Therapy Market Size 2022 Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities and Forecast Research Report 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Vitamin D Therapy Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Vitamin D Therapy Market to reach USD 4.47 billion by 2027.Global Vitamin D Therapy Market is valued approximately USD 2.11 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Vitamin D is a collection of fat-soluble secosteroids that helps in absorption of important metals in the body. It is essential for strong bones as it helps the body in absorbing calcium from the diet. A lack of vitamin D can lead to bone diseases such as osteoporosis or rickets. Growing prevalence of such bone diseases is fueling the demand for Vitamin D-rich foods such as egg yolks, saltwater fish, and liver. Also, increasing expenditure in healthcare industry and presence of large number of geriatric populations is propelling the demand of Vitamin D therapy.

According to National Center for Health Statistics, in 2017-2018, the prevalence of osteoporosis at either the femur neck or lumbar spine or both among adults aged above 50 was 12.6% and was higher among women (19.6%) as compared to men (4.4%). The prevalence of low bone mass, a precursor of osteoporosis, among adults above the age of 50 was 43.1% and was higher among women (51.5%) compared with men (33.5%). The issue of regulations in some region to curb the Vitamin D toxicity may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing population with sedentary lifestyle prone to vitamin deficiency acts as an opportunity for Vitamin D Therapy Market in subsequent decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of Vitamin D Therapy Market. Due to growing awareness about the benefits of Vitamin D as well as higher per capita income, North America has emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing cases of osteoporosis in people. Rising disposable income and growing geriatric population will also boost growth in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co., Inc.

Abbott

Sanofi

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Route of Administration:

Oral Route of Administration

Parenteral Route of Administration

By Purchasing Pattern:

Prescription Drugs

Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Applications:

Osteoporosis

Rickets

Muscle Weakness

Autoimmune Disorders

Skin Diseases

Other Applications

By Age Group:

Senior Adults

Adults

Children

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Vitamin D Therapy Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

