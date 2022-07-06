High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market Share 2022 Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the High Potency Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (HPAPI) Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global HPAPI Market to reach USD 41.08 billion by 2027.Global HPAPI Market is valued approximately USD 21.08 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.00% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Active pharmaceutical ingredient is a raw substance or mixture of substances used in the manufacturing of a medicinal drug. An API is classified as an HPAPI if it has an occupational exposure limit at or below 10 micrograms per cubic meter of air. They have the ability to target the diseased cells more precisely and selectively than other APIs and hence are very crucial in diseases such as cancer. The higher demand for HPAPIs in the treatment of cancer patients, increasing investments from private and government players and growing focus on precision treatment are the major drivers for HPAPI market.

Above mentioned advantages, coupled with the new technological development in manufacturing of HPAPI, are propelling the growth of the HPAPI market. The APIs are the crucial part of pharmaceutical industry. The significantly high growth of the industry after the COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand of APIs. There was a huge disruption in pharmaceutical supply chain during lockdowns in pandemic which resulted in scarcity of APIs worldwide. The various governments, including Indian and other Asian countries, are now trying to upgrade the manufacturing of APIs domestically to reduce the reliance on China. These efforts are also driving the growth of high potency active pharmaceutical ingredients market. In 2020, the government of India announced Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of APIS, in which financial incentive will be given to qualified manufacturers of known 41 eligible products which covers 53 APIs for next 6 years.

Another scheme from government allocates INR 3000 Crores for providing financial assistance for construction of common infrastructure facilities in 3 bulk drug parks across various states. High potency APIs are toxic in nature and thus require high level of care in their disposal. The issue in the management, storage and associated regulations with APIs may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing cases of cancer and other diseases requiring HPAPIs act as an opportunity for HPAPI Market in subsequent decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analysed to provide a holistic picture of HPAPI Market. Due to higher demand in oncology treatment as well as higher per capita income, North America emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing number of cancer patients and increasing expenditure on healthcare facilities.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Roche Diagnostics Ltd.

Sanofi

Hospira, Inc.

BASF SE

Covidien plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Synthetic

Biotech

By Manufacturer:

In-house

Outsourced

By Drug-Type:

Innovative

Generic

By Therapeutic:

Oncology

Hormonal

Glaucoma

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

