Access Control as a Service Market (2022 to 2030) – Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Quadintel published a new report on the Access Control as a Service Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Access Control as a Service Market to reach USD 20.02 billion by 2027.Global Access Control as a Service Market is valued approximately USD 11.17 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Access control as a service is an entirely cloud-based solution that is designed to authorize and verify identity, thereby improving physical security as well as business operations and end-user interactions across a network. This allows users to access various services and web applications from any location.

The specified overall market growth is being fueled by the increasing acceptance of technology security products among end users, as well as the development of advanced technological security solutions. Hosted Services have the highest CAGR of 20.2 percent during the forecast period because they provide a secure communication to the end customer. The hybrid data center is gaining popularity because it not only provides organizations with flexibility, scalability, and micro space, but it also provides data security. Furthermore, as organizations move toward hybrid cloud, the integrity of data and services becomes a top priority. However, the global market’s growth may be hampered by the slow acceptance of access control as a service. Furthermore, security concerns arising from third-party access control as a service are a stumbling block that could stifle worldwide market expansion. Also, the coming years of the access control as a service market appears bright, with opportunities in advertising, manufacturing and corporate, government bodies, domestic, public transit, healthcare, vocational training, utilities, and wholesale.

Over the projection period, the North American market is estimated to account for the majority of revenue. Increased end-user acceptance of electronic security goods, as well as the availability of improved technological security solutions, are driving the target market’s growth in the United States and Canada. In the foreseeable future, the European market is expected to account for the second-largest revenue share. Increased industry acceptance of access control as a service is a key element supporting the target market’s growth in Europe. In the following years, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest rate in terms of revenue. Access control as a service is predicted to develop in this region due to growing IT equipment and international investment in IT in developing nations.

Major market player included in this report are:

ASSA ABLOY

Brivo, Inc.

Centrify Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Cloudastructure Inc.

Datawatch Systems, Inc.

Gemalto

Honeywell International Inc.

Microsoft

Tyco Integrated Security

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service:

Hosted

Managed

Hybrid

By Deployment:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By End-Use Application:

Commercial

Manufacturing & Industrial

Government Bodies

Residential

Transportation

Healthcare

Education

Utilities

Retail

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

