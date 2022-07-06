Soda Ash Market 2022 Current Updates, Developments Status by Top Key Players – CIECH SA, Nirma, Tata Chemicals

Quadintel published a new report on the Soda Ash Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Soda Ash Market to reach USD 23.74 billion by 2027.Global Soda Ash Market is valued approximately USD 17.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Soda ash, generally known as sodium carbonate, is an alkali chemical that is extracted from trona ore. It’s an odourless powder that’s not hazardous, combustible, or explosive. Dense soda ash is an anhydrous material that is primarily employed in the production of industrial chemicals. In a variety of industrial processes, light soda ash is utilized as a pH regulator.

The increased demand from end-user industries is driving the soda ash industry. Soda ash is used in the production of glass, which is utilized in automotive, building and construction. Rising demand in soaps and detergents industry is also likely to fuel the global soda ash market over the forecasted period. For instance, according to the report of United States Geological Survey, the total world production of soda ash was 56,800 metric tons in 2019, comprising of 41,000 metric tons of synthetic and 15,800 metric tons of natural soda ash. Also, as per the United States Geological Survey, around 30% of soda ash exports in the US are used for glass manufacture. However, the environmental norms and laws regulating the use of chemicals in the production of synthetic soda ash, as well as the constantly fluctuating cost of the raw materials used in the production of soda ash hinders the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing use of soda ash in households and availability of soda ash in various kinds of products is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Soda Ash market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the most dominating region across the world in terms of market share because of the low cost of natural products used in the production of soda ash. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also expected to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising production capacity of end use industries and growing glass industry in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Soda Ash market across Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market player included in this report are:

CIECH SA

Nirma Limited

Tata Chemicals Limited

GHCL Limited

OCI Chemical Corporation

DCW Limited

Solvay SA

Soda Sanayii A.??

FMC Corporation

Oriental Chemical Industries

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Glass

Chemicals

Soaps & Detergents

Metallurgy

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Other

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Soda Ash Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

