Cosmetic Preservative Market Outlook 2022 and Growth By Top Key Players – Lonza Group, Akema Fine Chemicals, The Dow Chemical, Brenntag AG

Quadintel published a new report on the Cosmetic Preservative Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Cosmetic Preservative Market to reach USD 459.70 million by 2027.Global Cosmetic Preservative Market is valued approximately USD 312.47 million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.67 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Preservatives in cosmetics are primarily used as stabilizers, antimicrobials, and antioxidants. Cosmetic preservatives are ingredients added to cosmetics to prevent the growth of microbes. Individuals’ growing desire for natural and herbal cosmetic products is a significant factor projected to fuel global market growth over the projected period.

The increasing demand for cosmetics with increased self-life has led to the adoption of cosmetic preservatives. In addition, improved standard of living and urbanization increased the use of cosmetics and skin care, thus driving the market for cosmetic preservatives. For instance, according to the CBI, Ministry of Foreign Affair Europe, the European natural cosmetics market was valued at ???3.6 billion in 2018. As per the report of Global Wellness Institute, in 2018, the personal care, beauty and anti-aging industry accounted to $1083 billion. However, skin infections and allergies induced by the chemicals such as paraben, as well as government regulatory restrictions limits the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing inclination towards organic skin care products and new and innovative development in the cosmetic and skin care industry is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the geographical analysis of global cosmetic preservative market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share attributing to the growth of beauty products & functional cosmetics. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, rising demand of skin care products and growing market for cosmetics would create lucrative growth prospects for the Cosmetic Preservative market across Asia-Pacific region.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The pandemic of COVID-19 has also reduced the availability of and demand for non-COVID-19-related medical treatment. A wide range of treatments, including emergency care for acute diseases, routine check-ups, and recommended cancer screenings, are being postponed or avoided by patients. Undiagnosed illnesses and a failure to intervene early will have serious long-term health consequences. COVID-19 has accelerated a variety of existing and emerging healthcare trends, including changing consumer attitudes and habits, the convergence of life science and health care, rapid advances in digital health technologies, and new talent and care delivery models, to name a few.

Major market player included in this report are:

Lonza Group

Akema Fine Chemicals

The Dow Chemical Company

Brenntag AG

Clariant AG

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Salicylates & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd

Chemipol

Symrise AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Paraben esters

Formaldehyde donors

Phenol derivatives

Alcohols

Quaternary compounds

Organic acids

Others

By Application:

Skin & sun care

Hair care

Toiletries

Fragrances & perfumes

Makeup & color

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Cosmetic Preservative Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

