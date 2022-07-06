Zero Trust Security Market 2022 Research Report With Revenue, Gross Margin, and Future Prospects till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Zero Trust Security Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Zero Trust Security Market to reach USD 60.25 billion by 2027.Global Zero Trust Security Market is valued approximately USD 19.6 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.4 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Zero Trust is a security framework that requires all users, both inside and outside the integration node, to be authenticated, authorized, and continuously verified for security configuration and posture before ever being granted or maintaining access to applications and types. During the forecast period, zero-trust security has grown tremendously, utilizing an identity provider to gain permissions and identifying validation rights based on the user and the gadgets. Basic authentication rights may include device and user identity validation to determine whether or not the enterprise operates these devices.

Furthermore, the market’s expansion is expected to be aided by an increase in cyber security breaches as a result of the adoption of cloud-based services and rising digital transformation. Risk Orchestrator was launched by Cyxtera Technologies in April 2019 to expand the strength, size, and reach of their Total Fraud Protection platform. Along with this, government legislation such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) in the United States are likely to open up innovative products and solutions for the zero-trust security market. However,Cyber security requirements are growing faster than budgets allocated to address them. Most small businesses do not have the budget or IT security expertise to implement enhanced internet security solutions to protect their network and IT infrastructure from various cyber attacks. Limited capital funding can be a major impediment for some small and medium-sized businesses adopting a zero trust security.As enterprises across industries adopt IoT tools to monitor operational efficiency and speed, IoT traffic is expected to witness the fastest growth. The increasing adoption of these IoT devices has broadened the scope of malicious hackers’ attacks.

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa account for the majority of the global zero trust security market. North America is expected to boost the global zero trust security demand over the forecast period due to early adoption of zero trust security technologies as the continent is home to the many major tech companies that are early adopters of new and advanced security technologies such as biometric security, AI, and cloud-based service solutions. By 2022, approximately 80% of new digital business applications will be accessed via zero trust network access. It is estimated that by 2023, 60% of enterprises will have phased out their remote access virtual private network.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Palo Alto Networks

Okta Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies

Trend Micro Inc.

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

FireEye Inc.

McAfee Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to in On-Premises both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also in On-Premises available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Network Security

Data Security

Endpoint Security

Security Orchestration Automation and Response

API Security Types

Security Analytics

Security Policy Management

Others

By Deployment type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Authentication type:

Single-factor Authentication

Multi-factor Authentication

By Organization Size:

SMEs

Large Enterprise

By Verticals:

IT and ITES

Financial and Insurance

Healthcare and Social Assistance

Retail Trade

Utilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Zero Trust Security Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

What is the goal of the report?

The market report presents the estimated size of the Market at the end of the forecast period. The report also examines historical and current market sizes. During the forecast period, the report analysis the growth rate, market size, and market valuation. The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets. The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

