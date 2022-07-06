Taiwan weighs ending PCR rule for travelers from low-risk countries

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan is considering discontinuing the PCR test requirement for arrivals from low-risk countries, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

Prior to a Ministry of Health and Welfare press conference on Tuesday morning (July 5), CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) was asked whether the mandatory PCR test taken 48 hours before boarding a plane to Taiwan could be changed to a rapid antigen test. In response, Chen said the possibility of changing the type of test was relatively low, but he said that it is possible that relevant regulations for low-risk areas could be discontinued.

During the center's afternoon press conference, CECC Spokesperson Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) was also asked whether Taiwan would discontinue the 48-hour PCR test requirement for low-risk countries. Chuang said that this will depend on pandemic data and trends.

These include whether the number of cases in a given country has decreased over the past 14 days. Changes to the policy for low-risk countries will be considered and the transparency of a given country's outbreak monitoring will be a factor.

Chuang emphasized that this policy change is still in the research stage and relevant supporting measures are still under discussion.