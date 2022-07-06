Dietary Supplements Market Scope and Regional Outlook, Global Insights and Trends, Forecasts to 2030

The global dietary supplements market market is projected to rise by USD 65 billion by 2028, according to a new report by our report Company. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.1 percent during the forecast period.

A supplement can provide nutrients either extracted from food sources or that are synthetic in order to increase the quantity of their consumption. Dietary supplements include vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, enzymes, amino acids, or other dietary ingredients.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global dietary supplements market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments. This study also provides an analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the dietary supplements industry.

This industry report offers market estimates and forecasts of the global market, followed by a detailed analysis of the product, form, distribution channel, and region. The global market for dietary supplements can be segmented by product: calcium, combination dietary supplements, eye health supplements, ginseng, minerals, omega fatty acids, probiotics, proteins and amino acids, vitamins, others. Dietary supplements market is further segmented by form: capsules and softgels, powders, tablets, others.

Based on distribution channel, the dietary supplements market is segmented into: supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, others. On the basis of region, the dietary supplements market also can be divided into: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Rest of the World (RoW).

By product:

calcium

combination dietary supplements

eye health supplements

ginseng

minerals

omega fatty acids

probiotics

proteins and amino acids

vitamins

others

By form:

capsules and softgels

powders

tablets

others

By distribution channel:

supermarkets & hypermarkets

specialty stores

online retail

others

By region:

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of the World (RoW)

The global dietary supplements market report offers detailed information on several market vendors, including Amway Corporation, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Blackmores Limited, BY-Health Co., Ltd., Chong Kun Dang Holdings Corp., Dong-E-E-Jiao Co., Ltd., Dr. Willmar Schwabe GmbH & Co. KG, Forever Living Products International, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Infinitus (China) Company Ltd., Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corporation, Nestle S.A., Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Perfect Resources (M) Sdn Bhd, Perrigo Company plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Sanofi S.A., Suntory Holdings Limited, Taisho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever PLC, Usana Health Sciences, Inc., among others.

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report

• How did the COVID-19 pandemic impact the adoption of by various pharmaceutical and life sciences companies?

• What is the outlook for the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What are the key trends influencing the impact market? How will they influence the market in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What is the end user perception toward?

• How is the patent landscape for pharmaceutical quality? Which country/cluster witnessed the highest patent filing from January 2014-June 2021?

• What are the key factors impacting the impact market? What will be their impact in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key opportunities areas in the impact market? What is their potential in short-, mid-, and long-term duration?

• What are the key strategies adopted by companies in the impact market?

• What are the key application areas of the impact market? Which application is expected to hold the highest growth potential during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• What is the preferred deployment model for the impact? What is the growth potential of various deployment models present in the market?

• Who are the key end users of pharmaceutical quality? What is their respective share in the impact market?

• Which regional market is expected to hold the highest growth potential in the impact market during the forecast period 2021-2030?

• Which are the key players in the impact market?

