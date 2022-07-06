Taiwanese actress Phoebe Huang files for divorce from Canadian actor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actress and singer Phoebe Huang (黃嘉千) has filed for divorce from her Canadian husband and fellow actor, Christopher Downs, after 16 years of marriage.

Huang and Downs married in Canada in 2006 and had a daughter in 2009. Due to the pandemic, the two have spent extended periods living apart from each other in their respective countries.

In 2021, Downs posted a photo of the couple appearing to be enjoying each other's company in Canada. However, on Wednesday (July 6), Mirror Media cited sources that had seen documentation revealing that Huang has filed for divorce at the Taipei Shilin District Court.

According to the magazine, the couple are preparing to go to their first divorce court session after the end of summer vacation and that it was Huang who had filed for the proceedings. Downs is reportedly busy with work in Canada and has not been able to return to Taiwan due to the pandemic, while Huang is residing in Taiwan and living a "pseudo-single life."

Although fans considered the couple to be the model happy family, Huang in a 2019 interview with the magazine admitted that the couple often argue, but would quickly reconcile. Downs found Huang to have a very strong personality and was quoted as telling her at one point "I'm not your assistant."

Huang emphasized that she would take the initiative to acknowledge her mistakes and would apologize to Downs. She said that she was continuing to work hard on learning how to let go of her pride and ego, reduce her workload, and spend more time with her family, but the pandemic appears to have taken its toll on their relationship.

Huang is best known for her roles in "Dad's Suit," "Story of Time," and "Murphy's Law of Love," while Downs is known for his parts in "The Longest Shot," "Kara King," and "An Ocean Too Deep." In 2009, Huang won the Golden Bell Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Story of Time."



Downs (left), Huang, and their daughter. (Facebook, Christopher Downs photo)



Huang, daughter, and Downs. (Weibo, Pheobe Huang photo)



Huang lives what Mirror Weekly describes as "pseudo-single life." (Facebook, Phoebe Huang photo)



Downs posts a photo showing him cooking on his own. (Instagram, Christopher Downs photo)