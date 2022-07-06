Taiwan’s EVA Air to offer flights to Milan, Munich later this year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — EVA Airways on Tuesday (July 5) said it will begin offering flights from Taiwan to Milan and Munich later this year.

EVA Air said it will start offering two flights a week from Taoyuan International Airport to Milan, Italy starting on Oct. 25, according to CNA. The airline had originally planned to start its Milan route in Feb. 2020, but had to postpone plans due to the pandemic.

Starting on Nov. 3, EVA Air will begin offering four flights a week from Taoyuan airport to Munich, Germany. The airline said that both new routes will be flown with Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

The two new routes mark the first time in 25 years the airline has expanded its service in the European market. The carrier currently offers direct flights from Taoyuan to Paris and Vienna, while its flights to London and Amsterdam include one stop in Bangkok.