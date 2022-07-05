UK Cabinet ministers resign over Boris Johnson's leadership

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday, plunging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government into crisis.

Javid said he could "no longer continue in good conscience" at his post.

Immediately following, finance minister Rishi Sunak also announced he was stepping down as well, saying that "the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. ''

The resignations came as Johnson was apologizing for keeping former Conservative party whip Chris Pincher in his post after sexual misconduct allegations were made against him.

"In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do. I apologize to everyone who's been badly affected by it," Johnson told broadcasters.

What did the ministers say?

In his resignation letter, which he posted to Twitter, Javid told Johnson that "the values you represent reflect on your colleages," and in light of recent scandals, the public had concluded that their party was neither "competent" nor "acting in the national interest."

The former healthy secretary also took the prime minister to task for not reacting with "humility" after narrowly winning a recent no-confidence vote.

"It is clear that this situation will not change under your leadership," he wrote, "and you have therefore lost my confidence too."

Sunak, for his part, wrote that "the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently, and seriously...I believe that these standards are worth fighting for and that's why I'm resigning."

