Taiwan Tourist Shuttle rolls out 50% discounts on bus fares for 48 routes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Passengers using electronic tickets to take Taiwan Tourist Shuttle buses (台灣好行) will enjoy 50% discounts on bus fares from now until Sept. 30, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) announced in a press release on Tuesday (July 5).

The DGH said that Taiwan Tourist Shuttle services currently have 62 routes across the country. Before the pandemic hit in 2019, shuttles transported about 4.8 million passengers per year, but the number of passengers dropped significantly in the last two years, with only 2.74 million passengers using the services in 2021, according to the DGH.

Overall, the number of passengers transported by commercial buses on highways in the country dropped by 50% as a result of the pandemic, the DGH added.

The DGH said it has been providing bus companies subsidies to help them get through the tough time, but has also encouraged bus companies to roll out their own discount measures to encourage members of the public to take highway buses.

The 48 Taiwan Tourist Shuttle routes offering 50% bus fare discounts to passengers using electronic tickets include routes to some very popular attractions such as Sun Moon Lake, Xitou, Alishan, and Kenting.

Citing the popular Kenting Express Line, which travels between Kaohsiung Zuoying Taiwan High Speed Rail Station and Kenting, the DGH said that the undiscounted fare is NT$352 (US$11.62), and is only NT$176 after the discount. If a family of four uses the discount for round trip tickets between Kaohsiung and Kenting, it would save them NT$1,408.