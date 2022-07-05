Agriculture IoT Market Share 2022 Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Agriculture IoT Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Agriculture IoT Market to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2027.Global Agriculture IoT Market is valued approximately USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Internet of Things (IoT) is an ecosystem of connected physical objects that are accessible through the internet and have the ability to collect and transfer data over a network without manual assistance. In agriculture, it aids in continuous monitoring of the land so that precautions, if any, can be taken at early stage.

It also helps in soil management such as pH level management so that farmers can sow crops accordingly. Water management can be resourcefully done using IoT with no wastage of water using sensors. Because of this, crop sales will be increased in global market and farmer can easily connect to the global market without any geographical restriction. Above mentioned advantages, coupled with growing investment in agriculture sector and increasing governmental efforts to modernize agriculture are driving the Agriculture IoT Market. According to Food and Agriculture organization, global food availability grew by 250 million tons, or 5.1 percent from 2014 and 2018, to 5.1 billion tons. The growth in food availability indicates the increase in crop yields across world. The investments, too, have increased substantially in the agriculture. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the Indian food processing industry has cumulatively attracted FDI inflow of about USD 10.24 billion in the period of 2000-2020. The initial setup cost of IoT on agricultural field is high due to the use of many sensors and other costly technological equipment. This may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing innovation in agricultural IoT field with the advent of drones, robots and mobile applications acts as an opportunity for Agriculture IoT Market in subsequent decade.

Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analyzed to provide a holistic picture of Agriculture IoT Market. Due to high investments in IoT technology as well as higher per capita income, North America emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing crop production and demand for crops as well as rising disposable income.

Major market player included in this report are:

Deere & Company

Trimble Inc.

Raven Industries

Akva Group

DeLaval (Subsidiary of Tetra Laval International, S.A.)

Agjunction

Topcon Positioning Systems

Allflex (Subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.)

Ponsse

Komatsu Forest

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Hardware Type:

Automation and Control Systems

Sensing and Monitoring Devices

Precision Forestry Hardware

Livestock Monitoring Hardware

Precision Aquaculture Hardware

Smart Green House Hardware

Other Agriculture Hardware

By Farm Production Planning Stage:

Pre-Production Planning

Production Planning

Post-Production Planning

By Farm-Size:

Small Farms

Medium-Sized Farms

Large Farms

By Application:

Precision Farming

Precision Forestry

Livestock Monitoring

Precision Aquaculture

Smart Greenhouse

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Agriculture IoT Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

