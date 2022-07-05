Agriculture IoT Market Share 2022 Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Agriculture IoT Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.
Global Agriculture IoT Market to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2027.Global Agriculture IoT Market is valued approximately USD 9.7 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Internet of Things (IoT) is an ecosystem of connected physical objects that are accessible through the internet and have the ability to collect and transfer data over a network without manual assistance. In agriculture, it aids in continuous monitoring of the land so that precautions, if any, can be taken at early stage.
It also helps in soil management such as pH level management so that farmers can sow crops accordingly. Water management can be resourcefully done using IoT with no wastage of water using sensors. Because of this, crop sales will be increased in global market and farmer can easily connect to the global market without any geographical restriction. Above mentioned advantages, coupled with growing investment in agriculture sector and increasing governmental efforts to modernize agriculture are driving the Agriculture IoT Market. According to Food and Agriculture organization, global food availability grew by 250 million tons, or 5.1 percent from 2014 and 2018, to 5.1 billion tons. The growth in food availability indicates the increase in crop yields across world. The investments, too, have increased substantially in the agriculture. According to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the Indian food processing industry has cumulatively attracted FDI inflow of about USD 10.24 billion in the period of 2000-2020. The initial setup cost of IoT on agricultural field is high due to the use of many sensors and other costly technological equipment. This may act as a restraint for its growth. However, increasing innovation in agricultural IoT field with the advent of drones, robots and mobile applications acts as an opportunity for Agriculture IoT Market in subsequent decade.
Key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World are analyzed to provide a holistic picture of Agriculture IoT Market. Due to high investments in IoT technology as well as higher per capita income, North America emerged as a significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate for the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing crop production and demand for crops as well as rising disposable income.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Major market player included in this report are:
- Deere & Company
- Trimble Inc.
- Raven Industries
- Akva Group
- DeLaval (Subsidiary of Tetra Laval International, S.A.)
- Agjunction
- Topcon Positioning Systems
- Allflex (Subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.)
- Ponsse
- Komatsu Forest
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Hardware Type:
Automation and Control Systems
Sensing and Monitoring Devices
Precision Forestry Hardware
Livestock Monitoring Hardware
Precision Aquaculture Hardware
Smart Green House Hardware
Other Agriculture Hardware
By Farm Production Planning Stage:
Pre-Production Planning
Production Planning
Post-Production Planning
By Farm-Size:
Small Farms
Medium-Sized Farms
Large Farms
By Application:
Precision Farming
Precision Forestry
Livestock Monitoring
Precision Aquaculture
Smart Greenhouse
Other Applications
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2018, 2019
Base year – 2020
Forecast period – 2021 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Agriculture IoT Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents:
- Market Overview
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Market, Regional Analysis
- Analysis of Leading Companies
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
- Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types
