Ophthalmic Eye Drops Market 2022 Analysis by Competition, Performance and Application till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Ophthalmic Eye Drops Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Ophthalmic Eye Drops Market to reach USD 60.3 billion by 2027.Global Ophthalmic Eye Drops Market is valued at approximately USD 34.50 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Ophthalmic Eye drops are used to relieve people suffering from various eye problems such as eye dryness, redness, infection (pink eye), allergies, itching, soreness, swelling, and others. An increase in the number of working populations is also leading to several forms of illness including hormonal disbalances. Imbalance in hormone levels also leads to eye and vision problems.

Thus, eye drops and lubricants come to the rescue as they are handier, less painful, and are can be used for various eye problems. The National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey indicated that Americans made more than 4 million visits to ambulatory physicians for bacterial conjunctivitis in 2005. Approximately 70% of patients with acute conjunctivitis present to primary and urgent care providers, which accounts for 1% of all primary care office visits. Adenoviruses account for 65 to 90% of cases of viral conjunctivitis. The report presents a positive growth outlook, ongoing restrictions amid the COVID-19 outbreak might hamper sales.

COVID-19 pandemic is expected to negatively impact the ophthalmic eye drops market. Significant reduction in physician office visits and subsequent decline in the number of prescriptions and OTC eye drop purchases are expected to hamper the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speedy vaccination programs against COVID are expected to enable market recovery in the coming 1-2 years. Lack of health insurance amongst the population especially within the developing countries or lack of insurance covering all types of IOLs or contact lens in developed countries is a significant challenge faced by the ophthalmology industry. The other challenges include low awareness about ophthalmic disorders, especially in developing countries. This is primarily due to the lack of awareness amongst the rural population about the various ophthalmic disorders such as cataracts. Also, the soaring cases of eye infections have been driving ophthalmic eye drops sales which are likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of the global Ophthalmic Eyedrops market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the increase in the prevalence of Glaucoma, cataract, and other ophthalmic disorders. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the rapid rise in the development of health care infrastructure, rise in the incidence of ophthalmic disorders, and increase in initiatives by its government would create lucrative growth prospects for the Global Ophthalmic Eye Drops Market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Akorn consumer health

Johnson & Johnson

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Sagar Pharma Kft.

Maya Biotech

Jawa Pharmaceuticals ltd

Neiss Labs Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Antibiotics,

Artificial Tears,

Hormones,

Others

By Application:

Eye diseases

Eyecare,

Others

By Purchase Mode :

Prescription,

OTC,

By Eye Diseases:

Dry Eye,

Glaucoma,

Conjunctivitis,

Refractive Errors,

Others

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Ro APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2028

