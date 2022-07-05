Ammonium Sulfate Market 2022 Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Key Players till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Ammonium Sulfate Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Ammonium Sulfate Market to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2027.Global Ammonium Sulfate Market is valued at approximately USD 3.30 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Ammonium sulfate is a solid inorganic chemical salt prepared by the treatment of ammonia with sulfuric acid. The high solubility of ammonium sulfate provides versatility for several agricultural applications. It is majorly used as a fertilizer and as an agricultural spray adjuvant for dissolvable water pesticides. It is also garnering positive acknowledgment from statutory bodies such as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

Ammonium Sulfate reduces pH levels and acts as a conditioner and strengthening agent in bakery products. The product is usually produced as a by-product of caprolactam production. However, also found in naturally occurring minerals. Growing demand for fertilizers due to the necessity of essential nutrients such as nitrogen and sulfur is expected to drive the market. The key factor driving the global market is the consumption of the product as a soil fertilizer as the chemical contains nitrogen and sulfur. It is mainly used for reducing the acidity in alkaline soils as they have a high pH level. Ammonium sulfate contains nitrogenous elements along with sulfur which is used for protein synthesis in plants. The product is also largely preferred for flooded soils used in rice cultivation as nitrate-based fertilizers are a poor choice as they could lead to denitrification and leaching. The rise in demand for nylon fibers has therefore resulted in a growth in caprolactam manufacturing, subsequently leading to an increase in the supply of ammonium sulfate globally. However, the consumption of the product is estimated to witness a slow growth rate over the forecast period, causing an oversupply in the marketplace. This factor has reduced the price of the product. Government authorities such as Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) recognized ammonium sulfate as a safe ingredient for food items. Moreover, increasing use of ammonium sulfate in textile and leather products for dying and printing purpose is also augmenting the market of ammonium sulfate in the coming year. Growing trend toward the development of organic base fertilizer such as nitrogen fixation bio fertilizers hinders the growth of ammonium sulfate in the market in the coming year.

One of the main challenges that ammonium sulfate manufacturers will face in the future is producing ammonium sulfate that leads to the production of fertilizers that are safer for human health and for the environment in general. Many in the ammonium sulfate market are investing heavily in research and development in this end because this market is lucrative, and it’s becoming even more lucrative by the day. Increased concern over the damage that ammonium sulfate-based fertilizers can cause to the environment and human health is pushing many in the agricultural and food processing industries to seek healthier and safer alternatives that are just as effective. Growth in urbanization, rise in disposable income of consumers, and increase in preference of diverse culinary styles have also contributed to the rise in demand for food additives. This is estimated to fuel the ammonium sulfate market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for food additives in the food industry in emerging economies such as China, India, Russia, Brazil, and South Africa is projected to augment the global ammonium sulfate in the near future.

The regional analysis of the global Ammonium Sulfate Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The primary regions in the ammonium sulfate market are North America, the European Union, the Asia-Pacific region, MENA, and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific region had the highest market share as of 2018. Its regional CAGR is expected to be the highest until 2027. This is projected to be 4.03%.

The Asia-Pacific region has the fastest growing economy with respect to ammonium sulfate market. This is especially due to the market in India and China. These economies are experiencing rapid growth in their farming and Agro-processing sectors. This is expected to create huge demand for fertilizers. It’s also expected to greatly enhance the ammonium sulfate market because ammonium sulfate is a key ingredient in fertilizers.

The governments in the Asia-Pacific region are also stepping in and promoting policies that are friendly towards the agricultural sector. This is creating more demand for fertilizer as farmers are getting richer and are receiving huge subsidies from their governments to use fertilizers that have ammonium sulfate as a key ingredient. This is indeed one factor that is helping the ammonium sulfate market grow at a healthy CAGR for a while.

The North American market and the ammonium sulfate market in the European Union, on the other hand, are expected to see slower growth. The main reason why is because the middle classes in these regions are declining rapidly. Their purchasing power is also declining rapidly. This places less of a demand for more nutritious food on their farming sectors. Farmers, hence have less of an incentive to use fertilizers with ammonium sulfate as the main ingredient.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Lanxess.

Sumitomo Chemical

Honeywell International

Domo Chemicals

Arkema

OCI Nitrogen

Helm AG

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Hawkins

Ube Industries

General Chemical

Martin Midstream.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type :

Solid,

Liquid,

By Application:

Fertilizers,

Industrial,

Pharmaceutical,

Food & Beverage,

Water Treatment,

Textile Dyeing

Others

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Ro APAC

Latin America

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

