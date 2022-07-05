Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market 2022 Report Emerging Trends, Comprehensive Study With Top Companies and Forecast till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market to reach USD 66.66 billion by 2027.Global Pharmaceutical Caps and Closures Market is valued at approximately USD 34.50 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

The pharmaceutical caps and closures are utilized to keep the container closed and the contents contained for the specified shelf life. These packaging provide barrier to dirt, moisture and oxygen and keeps the product secure from undesired premature opening. Caps and closures industry use various types of materials to produce suitable product packaging including metals, rubber, paperboard and plastics among others.

The rise in the development of child resistant and tamper evident packaging, increasing demand for convenience in pharmaceutical packaging and surge in the sales of pharmaceuticals products across the globe is escalating the growth of the pharmaceutical caps and closures market. The increasing adoption of cyclic olefin copolymer (COC) as these are known to be clear amorphous copolymers possessing unique combination of properties such as high transparency, low density and resistance to aqueous and polar organic media and the usage of COC as a raw material in the manufacturing of pharmaceutical caps and closures owning to their excellent barrier properties accelerate the pharmaceutical caps and closures market growth. The rising demand for halogen-free and environmentally-friendly such as COC and the utilization of other plastic materials including high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polyester and PP as raw materials in the construction of caps and closures because of their corrosion resistance, flexibility and lightweight influence the pharmaceutical caps and closures market. Additionally, need for convenience and concerns about product safety and security, and product differentiation and branding positively affect the pharmaceutical caps and closures market. Furthermore, technological advancement in the packaging solutions and the emerging economies extend profitable opportunities to the pharmaceutical caps and closures market players in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

On the other hand, development of substitutes is expected to obstruct the pharmaceutical caps and closures market growth. The concerns regarding the risks associated with biodegradability and carcinogenicity of plastics is projected to challenge the pharmaceutical caps and closures market in the forecast period of 2021 to 2027.

The regional analysis of the global Pharmaceutical caps and closures market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. APAC is the leading region across the world in terms of market share and is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the increase in the sale of self-medication and OTC drugs increasing population, industrialization, and urbanization are augmenting the plastic caps & closures market growth. China’s emergence as a global manufacturing hub has increased the demand for plastic caps & closures. Cheap labor and easy availability of raw materials boost the production of these products in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pfizer Inc.

Rexam PLC (U.K),

Berry Plastics Corporation (U.S.),

AptarGroup Inc. (U.S.),

RPC Group Plc. (U.K.),

Crown Holdings Inc. (U.S.),

Amcor Limited (Australia),

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited (New Zealand),

Silgan Holdings Inc. (U.S.),

Guala Closures Group (Italy),

BERICAP GmbH Co. & KG (Germany).

Tecnocap Spa

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Screw-on Caps,

Dispensing Caps and

Others

By Technology:

Injection Moulding,

Compression Moulding,

Post-mould TE Band,

Others

By Raw material:

PP,

HDPE,

LDPE

and others

By End use:

Beverage,

Pharmaceuticals and

others

By Region:

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Ro APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Urgent Care Centers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Publisher: Bizwit Research & Cons

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

