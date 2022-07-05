Low-Calorie Food Market 2022 Key Applications, New Technology and Forecast Research Report till 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Low-Calorie Food Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Low-Calorie Food Market to reach USD 15.70 billion by 2027.Global Low-Calorie Food Market is valued approximately USD 10.58 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.80 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Low-calorie foods are an effective way to reduce and maintain weight. These foods are not only low in calories, but also high in protein and fibre, which provides a sense of fullness and reduces appetite. Rising obesity cases, as well as obesity-related diseases, are predicted to boost the expansion of the low-calorie food market globally.

Growing consumer health and wellness awareness is hastening the adoption of a healthy lifestyle, supporting the expansion of the low-calorie food sector. Increased acceptance of positive lifestyles such as yoga, gym, and consumption of healthy food is moving the low-calorie food industry forward. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1.9 billion persons aged 18 and above were overweight in 2016. Over 650 million of these people were obese. Furthermore, in 2019, 38 million children under the age of five were overweight or obese. However, presence of artificial preservatives and the high cost of low-calorie beverages hinders the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, changing consumption patterns of the consumer and the emergence of functional food, dietary supplements, and cereals bars is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The geographical analysis of global low-calorie Food market is considered for the main regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share attributing to increasing obese population and rising health awareness. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as the expanding food and beverage industry and rapid urbanization is emerging economies would create lucrative growth prospects for the low-calorie food market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

McNeil Nutritionals LLC

PepsiCo, Inc.

Nestle SA

The Coca-Cola Company

Groupe Danone

Abbott Laboratories

Bernard Food Industries

Inc, Zydus Wellness Ltd.

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Inc.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Aspartame

Sucralose

Stevia

Saccharin

Cyclamate

Others

By Application:

Beverages

Food

Healthcare

Table top

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Low-Calorie Food Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

