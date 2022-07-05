Processed Superfruits Market 2022 Research Report Analysis from Perspective of Segmentation and Industry Growth 2030

Quadintel published a new report on the Processed Superfruits Market. The research report consists of thorough information about demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. In addition, it delivers an in-depth analysis of the structure and possibility of global and regional industries.

Global Processed Superfruits Market to reach USD 59.69 billion by 2027.Global Processed Superfruits Market is valued approximately USD 41.86 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.2 % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Processed Superfruits provide significant health advantages in terms of nutritional content. It contains the most antioxidants, minerals, amino acids, vitamins, and healthy fats. Rising demand for natural flavours in food items is expected to fuel the expansion of the processed superfruit market.

Growing demand for organic and natural antioxidants in the food and beverage industries is expected to boost the market growth of processed superfruits. Antioxidants derived from superfruits provide several health advantages, including lowering the risk of diseases such as obesity and diabetes. According to a survey by Organic Trade Association (OTA), in 2019, organic food sales increased by 5.9% and the sale of organic beverages grew by 13.5%. According to The Institute of Food Technologists, In February 2020, global sales of fortified/functional foods surpassed $267 billion, while sales of naturally healthy foods surpassed $259 billion. However, the flavour of superfruits has a consistency problem, and there aren’t enough high-tech production facilities to meet the demand which hinders the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, increasing demand for superfruits in the anti-aging natural cosmetics sector, as well as increased usage of processed superfruits in nutritional supplements is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The global processed superfruits market is segmented into main regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the change in consumer preference for convenience goods, increasing demand for packaged and prepared food and adoption of healthy lifestyle. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to show highest growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income, growing food & beverages industry, changing lifestyle and shift towards natural and healthy products would create lucrative growth prospects for the Processed Superfruits market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Uren Food Group Limited

Symrise AG

SunOpta Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Agrana Beteiligungs-AG

Del Monte Pacific Limited

Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Dabur India Ltd.

Frutarom Industries Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Form:

Liquid

Frozen

Powder

Canned

By Application:

Food

Beverages

Cosmetics

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019

Base year – 2020

Forecast period – 2021 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Processed Superfruits Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents:

Market Overview

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Market, Regional Analysis

Analysis of Leading Companies

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Types

Factors Influencing

The global market is forecast to witness a rapid growth, owing to increasing demand for technological advancements from end-users. Moreover, increasing investments in research and development activities, launches, partnerships, and other strategic initiatives will benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing focus of authorities towards increasing urbanization and industrialization is forecast to drive the market growth.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

