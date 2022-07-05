Alexa
Schools in Japan add mangoes from Taiwan to nutritious menu

2,500 students at 4 schools in Kasama City will taste the fruit

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/05 18:18
Officials promoting mangoes from Tainan. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following allegations by Macau that it found COVID-19 on packages of mangoes from Taiwan, a city in Japan has added the fruit to its nutritious meals at four schools, reports said Tuesday (July 5).

At a news conference in Tainan City, the Council of Agriculture (COA) announced that after bananas and pineapples, mangoes from Taiwan would also appear on the school menus in the city of Kasama in Ibaraki Prefecture.

The COA would also provide background information about the mangoes and their production history to the schools in order to strengthen the friendship between the two countries, CNA reported.

A total of 2,500 students at four elementary and secondary schools would benefit from the measure, the COA said. Taiwan’s mango exports fell by 55% this year compared to the same period last year, and the price per kilogram has surged to NT$160 (US$5.36) from NT$90 last year.
