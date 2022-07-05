Alexa
Taiwan rejects 4,000 kg of contaminated instant noodles from Indonesia

972 kg of camellia oil from China caught containing unsafe levels of carcinogen

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/05 18:16
Mie Sedaap instant noodles package. (FDA photo)

Mie Sedaap instant noodles package. (FDA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized over 4,000 kg of contaminated instant noodles from Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan, as well as nearly 1,000 kg of carcinogenic camellia oil from China.

The FDA on Tuesday (July 5) presented its latest list of food import violations. A total of 19 shipments were rejected for containing excessive levels of pesticide residues, including a total of 4,431.96 kg from seven instant noodle shipments.

The largest shipment rejected from these countries was 4,047.4 kg of Mie Sedaap cup noodles from Indonesia, which was found to contain excessive levels of ethylene oxide and were imported from Taiwan's ELOM Group Company. There were five types of products intercepted, including Korean Spicy Soup, Kuah Rasa Baso Spesial, Rasa Ayam Bawang Telur, Korean Spicy Chicken, and Rasa Soto.

Also intercepted were 327.6 kg of Lucky Me Curly Spaghetti from the Philippines, also imported from ELOM Group Company, as well as 56.96 kg of Acecook cup noodles from Japan, imported by Zhong Xin International Development Co.

Among the products rejected from China were 972 kg of Best Camellia Oil imported by Taiwan's Eugene Electronic Co. The oil was found to contain excessive levels of the carcinogen Benzo[a]pyrene.

Lucky Me Curly Spaghetti. (FDA photo)

Acecook cup noodles. (FDA photo)

Best Camellia Oil. (FDA photo)
