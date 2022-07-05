Alexa
Taiwan’s Taichung launches new ‘Seven Heroes of Guguan’ hiking certification system, rewards finishers

New system allows hikers to take as long as they need to complete climbing the seven mountains

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/07/05 17:02
(Taichung City Tourism and Travel Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung City's Tourism and Travel Bureau has launched a new hiking certification system via the “traveling in Taichung" app (大玩台中APP ) to reward members of the public who complete climbing the “Seven Heroes of Guguan,” a group of seven popular mountains in the city’s Guguan area.

Bureau Director Han Yu-chi (韓育琪) said in a press release that it’s a pity last year’s Seven Heroes of Guguan hiking event was cut short due to the pandemic, and as a result, many hikers were not able to complete the event.

A new hiking certification system has been put in place this year to remove the hiking certification’s year-long time frame, meaning that hikers can now take as long as they need to complete the climbs, Han said.

The new system requires hikers to download the aforementioned Taichung travel app, then open the app’s GPS function at each summit to obtain a virtual medal, she said, adding that when hikers collect seven medals for reaching all the seven summits, they can apply for gifts and certificates. There will be different rewards for hikers who complete one, two, five, or 10 rounds of the feat.

The bureau director also urged hikers to download the offline maps of the mountains from the app’s Severn Heroes of Guguan activity page to enhance safety.
Severn Heroes of Guguan
Guguan
Taichung

